Technology News

Tencent Launches Its First Overseas Video Streaming Service, in Thailand

Tencent is diversifying from its core Chinese gaming business.

By | Updated: 15 June 2019 11:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Tencent Launches Its First Overseas Video Streaming Service, in Thailand

Tecent's video streaming service will be called WeTV in Thailand

Highlights
  • Tencent WeTV will feature original Chinese content with Thai dubbing
  • The service will also feature content created by local partners
  • Tencent plans to expand the service by adding its music streaming service

Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings launched its first overseas video streaming service in Thailand on Friday, as it ramps up its presence outside China.

Tencent is diversifying from its core Chinese gaming business, which has been beset by regulatory problems, pushing revenue growth to its slowest-ever in the first quarter.

Tencent's existing Thai user base made the country a good first target for its push into Southeast Asia, said Jeff Han, Senior Vice President of Tencent Penguin Pictures, which produces original content for the streaming business.

"This is the market we need to first enter to try to see whether an overseas launch could be a success for us, so we can continue the challenge," Han told reporters in a group interview in Bangkok.

"We have our priority markets... the Chinese-speaking markets, which will be more receptive to our offerings," he said.

In Thailand, Tencent Video will be called WeTV and feature original Chinese content from Tencent Penguin Pictures with Thai dubbing, and content created with local partners, Han said.

He declined to comment how much the company was investing overseas.

WeTV adds to Tencent's music streaming service JOOX and the mobile version of PUBG games in Thailand.

Tencent's video streaming subscriptions increased 43 percent in the first quarter of 2019 on an annual basis, contributing to a growth in digital content revenue, according to its latest results.

Tencent Video in China claims over 89 million subscribers and more than 200 million daily active users.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecent WeTV, Tecent Video, Tencent
Redmi Phone With Samsung-Made 64-Megapixel Camera in the Works: Report
Google Pixel 4 Live Image Leak Shows Square Camera Module
Honor Smartphones
Tencent Launches Its First Overseas Video Streaming Service, in Thailand
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. JVC Launches Six New Smart LED TVs in India, Prices Start at Rs. 7,499
  2. Xiaomi Mi LED Smart Bulb Goes on Open Sale in India at Rs. 1,299
  3. Uber Rides Get Cheaper With New Bajaj Qute Car on UberXS
  4. Xiaomi Set to Bring MIUI Update Based on Android Q in Q4 2019
  5. Tata Sky Unveils Room TV Service Ahead of Multi-TV Subscriber Deadline
  6. Samsung Galaxy A30 Gets White Colour Variant in India
  7. TRAI Gives Telcos September 30 Deadline for Revised MNP Norms
  8. Sanyo Launches Nebula Series Smart TVs on Amazon, Starting Rs. 12,999
  9. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 5T Beta Updates Bring Fnatic Mode, Digital Wellbeing
  10. Will Aggressive Pricing Help OnePlus 7 and Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Succeed in India?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.