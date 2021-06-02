Technology News
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Release Date Set for August 2023

Animated TMNT reboot comes from Seth Rogen’s Point Grey.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 2 June 2021 15:59 IST
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Release Date Set for August 2023

Photo Credit: Paramount Pictures

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot movie now has a release date: August 11, 2023. Producer Seth Rogen announced Tuesday on Twitter that their animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film will debut in over two years' time in cinemas worldwide. Jeff Rowe — co-director on The Mitchells vs. the Machines — is set as director, with Neighbors writer Brendan O'Brien scripting it. Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver are producing the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie via their Point Grey Pictures banner, known for This Is the End, The Interview, Sausage Party, and The Boys.

First announced in June last year, the animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie will be the seventh theatrical release for the superpowered bipedal tortoise quartet Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo. The latest (live-action) attempt came back in 2014 under producer Michael Bay, with the movie becoming a box office success having grossed $493 million (roughly Rs. 3,602 crores) worldwide. But its 2016 sequel, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, struggled to hit those heights and ended up as a box office disappointment with a gross collection of $245 million (roughly Rs. 1,790 crores).

That was the end of that TMNT series — neither entry had been received well critically, anyway — though Paramount Pictures announced a new movie in June 2018. Though Bay was initially involved, it eventually turned into the animated movie we now know with Rogen and Goldberg attached. It will be the first computer animated venture since 2007's TMNT. ViacomCBS kids and family president Brian Robbins described it as “a next-level reinvention of the property” when it was unveiled last year and noted that it would be the first-ever computer-animated theatrical movie for Nickelodeon Animation Studio, owned by ViacomCBS.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles opens August 11, 2023 in cinemas worldwide.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, TNMT, Seth Rogen, Point Grey Pictures, Jeff Rowe
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
