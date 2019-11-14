Technology News
Tata Sky Binge Expands Its Content Offerings, Adds Zee5 to OTT Platform Catalogue

Tata Sky Binge is projected to add over 1,00,000 hours of content in 12 languages through the Zee5 integration.

By | Updated: 14 November 2019 19:08 IST
Tata Sky Binge already offered content from platforms such as Hotstar, SunNXT, and Eros Now

Highlights
  • Tata Sky Binge customers can access Zee5 content for free
  • Zee5 is set to launch over 72 shows by March 2020
  • Tata Sky Binge is available to Tata Sky subscribers at Rs. 249 a month

Tata Sky Binge, the streaming service that the DTH operator launched back in May, has added Zee5 to the board. With the latest expansion, the service offers a plethora of over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Hotstar, SunNXT, Eros Now, and Hungama Play as well as the newly added Zee5. Tata Sky Binge is accessible to Tata Sky customers through the custom Amazon Fire TV Stick - Tata Sky Edition at a monthly charge of Rs. 249. The company claimed that in addition to OTT platforms, Tata Sky Binge would offer subscribers with over 5,000 titles from the Tata Sky VOD library.

The addition of Zee5 to the OTT platform catalogue of Tata Sky Binge is projected to add over 1,00,000 hours of content in 12 languages. This includes some of the popular original content as well as Bollywood and regional movies. Furthermore, Tata Sky Binge customers can access Zee5 content without any additional charge.

"Zee5 is continuously working towards offering bespoke content for varied consumer taste clusters across India. As part of this journey, partnering with Tata Sky reinforces our commitment to democratise content at all levels," a Zee5 India spokesperson said in a prepared statement.

Zee5 is aiming to launch over 72 shows by March 2020. In 2019, Zee5 is claimed to have rolled out around 25 original shows across genres. The platform also surpassed the mark of 70 million downloads since its launch on Google Play and had nine million daily active users (DAUs) as of September 2019.

Tata Sky tied up with Amazon India to launch Tata Sky Binge service through the Amazon Fire TV Stick - Tata Sky Edition. The service comes along with three months of Amazon Prime access for free. Further, it is available to Tata Sky subscribers at Rs. 249 per month, which is over and above the usual DTH packs.

Importantly, Tata Sky Binge isn't alone in the race of luring DTH subscribers to switch to Web streaming services. Tata Sky competitor Bharti Airtel back in September launched Airtel Xstream to offer a similar experience through a dedicated Xstream Box and Xstream Stick. Emerging companies such as ACT Fibernet and Hathway also have their streaming devices to provide access to Web services.

