Tata Sky Binge Service Launched to Offer Digital Content Through Special Edition Amazon Fire TV Stick

Tata Sky Binge is available to all Tata Sky subscribers at Rs. 249 a month.

By | Updated: 16 May 2019 16:56 IST
Amazon Fire TV - Tata Sky Edition comes bundled with the new digital content service

Highlights
  • Tata Sky has partnered with Amazon India to offer the new service
  • Tata Sky Binge is touted to offer content from Hotstar and Eros Now
  • Subscribers will get access to over 5000 titles from Tata Sky VOD library

Tata Sky on Thursday announced the launch of its new service that is designed to offer digital content to its subscribers. The service, called Tata Sky Binge, is accessible through the Amazon Fire TV Stick - Tata Sky Edition and is aimed to provide digital content from platforms such as Hotstar and Eros Now among others via a single subscription fee. As an introductory offer, new subscribers to the Tata Sky Binge service will also get three months of Amazon Prime subscription at no additional cost. The latest service is available for Tata Sky subscription at Rs. 249 per month.

Through the new service, Tata Sky is set to initially offer digital from Hotstar, Sun NXT, Eros Now, and Hungama Play. Subscribers will also get access to over 5,000 titles from the Tata Sky VOD library along with their favourite TV shows of the past seven days.

Tata Sky has tied up with Amazon India to offer the service to its subscribers. As a result of the partnership, the DTH provider is giving an Amazon Fire TV Stick - Tata Sky Edition and three months of Amazon Prime access for free. The special-edition Fire TV Stick will notably come with a preloaded Tata Sky Binge app and include an Alexa Voice Remote. Moreover, subscribers would be able to access content from genres such as Bollywood, Hollywood, cricket, regional cinema, and Web services directly via the Fire TV Stick.

The bundled benefits through the Tata Sky Binge service are available to Tata Sky subscribers at a monthly charge of Rs. 249. This is notably over and above the usual DTH packs.

The complimentary Amazon Prime membership that is available for three months with the Tata Sky Binge service will bring free shipping and fast delivery through Amazon.in and movies as well as TV shows via Amazon Prime Video. Prime members will also get access to Prime Music and Prime Reading.

Comments

