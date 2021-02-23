Technology News
Tandav Row: Amazon Prime Video India Originals’ Head Records Statement at Lucknow Police Station

Tandav was alleged to show derogatory depiction of Hindu deities.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 23 February 2021 17:46 IST
Tandav Row: Amazon Prime Video India Originals' Head Records Statement at Lucknow Police Station

Photo Credit: Amazon

The nine-episode political thriller stars Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia among others

Highlights
  • Purhoit got her statements recorded at the Hazratganj Police Station
  • The Allahabad High Court had ordered no coercive action against Purohit
  • FIRs have been registered against the show in Greater Noida also

Amazon Prime Video's India Originals Head Aparna Purhohit Tuesday visited a police station here to record her statement in connection with an FIR registered against her and others over alleged derogatory depiction of Hindu deities in web series Tandav.

"Purhoit got her statements recorded at the Hazratganj Police Station as per the court's direction. Some questions were asked and if need be she will be called again. The probe is on in the case related to the Tandav Web series," Deputy Commissioner of Police Somen Bara told PTI.

The Allahabad High Court had earlier this month ordered no coercive action against Purohit in the case.

In January, an FIR was lodged at the police station against Purohit, Tandav series director Ali Abbas, producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki, and an unidentified person.

The nine-episode political thriller starring Bollywood A-listers Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, started streaming on the platform in January.

In Uttar Pradesh, FIRs have been registered against the show in Greater Noida and Shahjahanpur also, besides Lucknow.

