Tandav Row: Amazon Prime Video India Head Aparna Purohit Granted Protection From Arrest by Supreme Court

The apex court also said that Centre's regulations don't have provisions to take action against digital platforms.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 5 March 2021 14:45 IST
Tandav Row: Amazon Prime Video India Head Aparna Purohit Granted Protection From Arrest by Supreme Court

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @aparna1502

The court directed Amazon Prime Video's India head Aparna Purohit to make Centre as a party to her plea

  • Bench comprising Ashok Bhushan also issued notice to the UP government
  • The Centre's regulations on social media are mere guidelines
  • The regulations don't have provision for action against digital platforms

The Supreme Court Friday said the Centre's guidelines on regulating social media do not have any provision for taking appropriate action against digital platforms showing inappropriate content. It also granted protection from arrest to Amazon Prime Video's India head Aparna Purohit in FIRs lodged over web series Tandav.

A bench comprising justices Ashok Bhushan and R S Reddy also issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on Purohit's plea for anticipatory bail in FIRs on Tandav series.

The apex court observed that the Centre's regulations on social media are mere guidelines and do not have provision for any action against digital platforms.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said the Government will consider appropriate steps and any regulation or legislation on it will be placed before court.

The court also directed Purohit to make Centre as a party to her plea.

Tandav is a nine-episode political thriller starring Bollywood A-listers Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub.

Purohit has been accused of inappropriate depiction of Uttar Pradesh police personnel, Hindu deities and an adverse portrayal of a character playing the prime minister in the web series. 

