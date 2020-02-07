Technology News
loading

Taj Mahal 1989 Trailer: This Valentine’s Day, Netflix Presents Lucknow Love Stories Through the Ages

Neeraj Kabi & Geetanjali Kulkarni’s couple are one of several on the Indian series.

By | Updated: 7 February 2020 12:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Taj Mahal 1989 Trailer: This Valentine’s Day, Netflix Presents Lucknow Love Stories Through the Ages

Photo Credit: Netflix

Geetanjali Kulkarni, Neeraj Kabi in Taj Mahal 1989

Highlights
  • Taj Mahal 1989 release date is February 14 on Netflix
  • Trailer showcases the primary characters of the series
  • Second Indian series for Netflix in 2020, after Jamtara

Netflix has released the trailer for Taj Mahal 1989, its next original series from India that “weaves a tale of intersecting love stories through different ages, all of which fall victim to real-life issues like jealousy, monotony, politics, and power.” Neeraj Kabi (Talvar), Geetanjali Kulkarni (Gullak), Sheeba Chaddha (Badhaai Ho), Danish Hussain (Bard of Blood), Anshul Chauhan (Shubh Mangal Savdhan), and Anud Singh Dhaka (Super 30) star in the new Netflix series. The Taj Mahal 1989 trailer introduces its primary characters, including a Lucknow University professor couple, their students, a long-lost friend and his lover, and a schoolgirl in love with an older boy.

From Brooklyn Nine-Nine to Narcos: Mexico, TV Shows to Watch in February

Taj Mahal 1989 is a relatable series of love, power and relationships,” Kabi, who plays Akhtar Baig, said in a prepared statement. “The slow and uncomplicated lives of the characters, and the premise of the series takes you back in time to an era when love and its manifestations were seemingly simpler, but a deeper look reveals otherwise. It's the simple complexity of the narrative that drew me to this story and I am excited that Netflix is taking this small-town love story to a global audience, because no matter where you are from, you will relate to the pain of love and heartbreak.”

Altered Carbon, Narcos: Mexico, and More on Netflix in February

“I've been working in films and television for decades, and being able to now work on a Netflix series is an opportunity for me to further explore my craft as an artist,” Kulkarni, who plays Sarita Baig, added. “My character in the series is honest, layered and finding love from her husband after marriage. Taj Mahal 1989 is not an ordinary love story; it's a complex web of emotions, and yet there is a sense of simplicity and relatability which makes this series the perfect love story to watch on Valentine's Day.”

Here's the official synopsis for Taj Mahal 1989, via Netflix:

“Falling in love is easy; staying there is the challenge. No one recognises this more than university professors Sarita and Akhtar, once a couple in love, now trapped in the mundane rigmarole of reality. Sudhakar, on the other hand, Akhtar's long-lost friend, is seemingly happy in his small world with Mumtaz, but such happiness is earned with hardships. University students Dharam and Rashmi exude intense passion for each other until matters like politics, jealousy and differing priorities take centerstage. Will true love, that traverses time, age, and distance, win against all these odds?”

Taj Mahal 1989 is out February 14 on Netflix worldwide.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Netflix India, Taj Mahal 1989, Viacom18, Viacom 18, Tipping Point
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Valentine's Day 2020: The Best Tech Gift Ideas for Your Loved One
Birds of Prey Post-Credits ‘Scene’, Explained

Related Stories

Taj Mahal 1989 Trailer: This Valentine’s Day, Netflix Presents Lucknow Love Stories Through the Ages
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Dark Mode Gets New Solid Colour Options on Android
  2. Guess What Salary Steve Wozniak Draws From Apple?
  3. Poco X2 Review
  4. We Regret to Inform You That Amazon’s Afsos Is Not Worth Your Time
  5. Sony HT-S20R Soundbar With Dolby Audio Launched in India
  6. Google Maps Turns 15, Gets a Brand New Look and a Bunch of New Features
  7. Redmi Phone With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Cameras to Be Launched Next Week
  8. How to Turn Off Autoplay Previews on Netflix
  9. Nikon Z50 Mirrorless Camera With 20.9-Megapixel Sensor Launched in India
  10. Realme C3 With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Pay to Begin Phased Rollout in India, Receives NPCI Licence: Report
  2. Taj Mahal 1989 Trailer: This Valentine’s Day, Netflix Presents Lucknow Love Stories Through the Ages
  3. Elon Musk Taunts WhatsApp, Says the Platform Comes With Free Phone Hacking Risk
  4. Pinterest Says It Now Has 335 Million Monthly Active Users
  5. Nokia 9 PureView, 8 Siroco, 7 Plus, More Nokia Phones Get VoWiFi Support in India: Here’s the Full List
  6. Elon Musk's SpaceX Plans IPO for Starlink Business
  7. Netflix Finally Lets You Turn Off Autoplay Previews: Here’s How to Do It
  8. iQoo 3 TENAA Listing Reveals 64-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Setup, 12GB of RAM
  9. Tata Sky Discontinues Its SD Set-Top Box, Offers HD Option as Minimum for New Customers
  10. Twitter Hits 152 Million Average Monetisable Daily Active Users in Q4 2019
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.