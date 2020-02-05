Technology News
loading

Taj Mahal 1989 Release Date: Netflix’s Next Indian Original Series Out Valentine’s Day, February 14

Neeraj Kabi and Geetanjali Kulkarni star in the lead.

By | Updated: 5 February 2020 12:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Taj Mahal 1989 Release Date: Netflix’s Next Indian Original Series Out Valentine’s Day, February 14

Photo Credit: Netflix

Taj Mahal 1989 promotional artwork

Highlights
  • All episodes of Taj Mahal 1989 out February 14 on Netflix
  • Sheeba Chaddha, Danish Hussain also part of Taj Mahal 1989 cast
  • One of three series Netflix acquired from Viacom18

Netflix has set a Valentine's Day, February 14 release date for Taj Mahal 1989, its next original series from India which is set “in and around Lucknow University in 1989” and follows “couples of varying ages [as they] explore the politics of love through marriage, budding romances, and friendships.” Neeraj Kabi (Talvar), Geetanjali Kulkarni (Gullak), Sheeba Chaddha (Badhaai Ho), and Danish Hussain (Bard of Blood) star in Taj Mahal 1989, which has been created by Pushpendra Nath Misra (Ghoomketu).

The cast of Taj Mahal 1989 also includes Paras Priyadarshan (Haseena Parkar), Anshul Chauhan (Shubh Mangal Savdhan), Anud Singh Dhaka (Super 30), Shirin Sewani (Naagin), Mihir Ahuja (Mission Over Mars), and Vasundhara Rajput.

Gadgets 360 was the first to report on Taj Mahal 1989's release in February back in January.

Taj Mahal 1989 is one of three series — in addition to Jamtara, which released in January, and the upcoming She — that Netflix acquired from Viacom18's digital content arm, Tipping Point, last December.

For Netflix, Taj Mahal 1989 is one of two Indian originals in February, alongside Amit Tandon's stand-up comedy special, Amit Tandon: Family Tandoncies.

Here's the official synopsis for Taj Mahal 1989, via Netflix:

“Falling in love is easy; staying there is the challenge. No one recognises this more than university professors Sarita and Akhtar, once a couple in love, now trapped in the mundane rigmarole of reality. Sudhakar, on the other hand, Akhtar's long-lost friend, is seemingly happy in his small world with Mumtaz, but such happiness is earned with hardships. University students Dharam and Rashmi exude intense passion for each other until matters like politics, jealousy and differing priorities take centerstage. Will true love, that traverses time, age, and distance, win against all these odds?”

Taj Mahal 1989 will release February 14 on Netflix worldwide.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Netflix India, Taj Mahal 1989, Viacom18, Viacom 18, Tipping Point
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Samsung Galaxy M31 Teased to Launch in India With 64-Megapixel Camera, Large Battery

Related Stories

Taj Mahal 1989 Release Date: Netflix’s Next Indian Original Series Out Valentine’s Day, February 14
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi India Teases Launch of Redmi Phone, Redmi Note 9 Series Expected
  2. Poco X2 Review
  3. Tata Sky Users Can Get Binge+ Set-Top Box With Rs. 1,000 Cashback: Report
  4. ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ India Release Date Announced
  5. Google Search Now Lets You Recharge Your Mobile Prepaid Plan: How it Works
  6. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Surface on Amazon India Affiliate Page
  7. iPhone XS Price Cut, Rs. 7,000 Discount on iPhone 11 Pro in Flipkart Sale
  8. Poco X2 With 120Hz Display, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. Airtel Hints at Tariff Hike While Posting Massive Quarterly Loss
  10. Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Said to Launch on February 13
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Buds+ App Listed on App Store, Leak Reveals Key Specifications and Upgrades
  2. Samsung Galaxy M31 Teased to Launch in India With 64-Megapixel Camera, Large Battery
  3. Taj Mahal 1989 Release Date: Netflix’s Next Indian Original Series Out Valentine’s Day, February 14
  4. The Mandalorian Season 2, WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Solider Disney+ Hotstar Release Dates Set
  5. Disney+ Streaming Service Hits 28.6 Million Subscribers in Just 3 Months
  6. Airtel Posts Massive Loss in Last Quarter, Hints at a Tariff Hike
  7. Amazon Echo Show 8 With 8-Inch Display Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 12,999
  8. WhatsApp Bug Could Have Allowed Attackers to Remotely Access Files on Your Desktop
  9. Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro Launch Reportedly Scheduled for February 13, Said to Go on Sale Soon After
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.