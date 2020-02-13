Technology News
loading

Taj Mahal 1989 Cast on Female Sexuality, Patriarchy, and Evolution of Love

Neeraj Kabi: “In those days, we were fearful of losing our love.”

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 13 February 2020 16:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Taj Mahal 1989 Cast on Female Sexuality, Patriarchy, and Evolution of Love

Photo Credit: Netflix

Anshul Chauhan, Paras Priyadarshan in Taj Mahal 1989

Highlights
  • Taj Mahal 1989 out Valentine’s Day on Netflix worldwide
  • India’s patriarchal society shames women: Anud Singh Dhaka
  • We need stronger female characters in cinema: Paras Priyadarshan

Taj Mahal 1989 — the latest Netflix series from India, out Friday — is quite open with the sexual desires of its characters, including the female ones, who openly declare their preference for pleasures of the flesh over emotional bonds. While Bollywood has slowly started to acknowledge female sexuality in recent years, on both the big and the small screen, it's still rare to see that applied to stories set in the past. Set in the Uttar Pradesh state capital of Lucknow in the eponymous year, Taj Mahal 1989 does just that. Its cast, which includes Anud Singh Dhaka (Super 30) and Paras Priyadarshan (Haseena Parkar), think it's high time we talk more about it.

“I think it's paramount because we, as a patriarchal society, shame women for speaking or thinking about something that you might not even turn around to look at a man,” Dhaka told Gadgets 360 on Wednesday in Mumbai. “Whereas we are always on our feet to jump to conclusions about the other gender. I think as human beings, we need to move away from that. I've seen men being so difficult, and they haven't been able to enjoy their lives.

“Like I've seen the male figures in my family struggle so hard just to show basic emotions like love towards their children and other family members. So as much as patriarchal society affects women, it affects men as well. But it obviously affects women more. It's about time that we move away from all of that and let the other people breathe. I mean, you're nobody to be in that place of power irrespective, so it's about time we start respecting and understanding.”

Priyadarshan added: “I remember a friend of mine told me once that women still can't openly, in Tier-II and Tier-III cities of India, tell the parents that they had a period, because it's something to be ashamed of apparently. Something as basic as a period. And I think there needs to be more stronger characters in cinema, there needs to be more depiction of sexuality of women and the problems that they face, because I don't think people realise the problems they face.

“Women, as we all know, like our mothers, they're used to suppressing their problems for the betterment of the family. Like, ‘I shouldn't tell them this, I should deal with it myself.' I think we need to put it more out there so that active conversations happen about that. Someone sees something then 10 days later they are talking about it. And maybe a year later, you see a change. I think the visual medium is one of the strongest ways to get that emotion [across].”

While some characters value sex over love, that doesn't mean the latter is downplayed in Taj Mahal 1989. If anything, it's dearer to others, owing to the period — at a time when the Internet or phones, landlines not mobiles mind you, had yet to become mainstream. Dhaka said as much and remarked that people were more tolerant, patient, and took time to listen to one another back in ‘89, now over three decades ago.

“I think settling down was a big priority back in those days, getting married and starting a family,” Priyadarshan noted. “People took time to reach somewhere back then. Like my grandfather was a poet, a hasya kavi, and he actually became successful in his 40s. He was a teacher, he taught Hindi, and he used to sit in the library at Connaught Place [in New Delhi], and read literature all day after he used to get done at school. He spent 30 years just learning and then it materialised into something beautiful. But now, I think we want to reach there by 30. Or, I want to have that kind of money, stature, respect, status by 30. And then maybe get married at 35.”

Dhaka added: “We're so occupied to an extent where, for 10-15 years you won't realise, and then all of a sudden, it hits you that you've spent so many beautiful years of your life doing something that today doesn't mean anything to you. And it could have been both ways — it could be the work that you've devoted yourself to, it could also be in a relationship. But I think you need to strike a balance; you need to move away from instant gratification.”

“In those days, we were fearful of losing our love,” Neeraj Kabi (Talvar), who's also part of the Taj Mahal 1989 cast, chimed in. “I don't think that fear exists today. ‘Love? It's there, it's gone, it's okay, fine.' That time, you never wanted it to go away, ever, ever. It was so strong.”

Taj Mahal 1989 is out Valentine's Day, February 14 on Netflix worldwide.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Taj Mahal 1989, Netflix, Netflix India, Viacom18, Viacom 18, Tipping Point
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro India Launch Teased by Xiaomi India Boss Manu Kumar Jain
Xiaomi Mi 10 vs Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro: What’s the Difference

Related Stories

Taj Mahal 1989 Cast on Female Sexuality, Patriarchy, and Evolution of Love
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Increases Redmi Note 8 Price in India Over Supply Chain Troubles
  2. iQoo 3 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC Coming to India Soon
  3. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra Flagships Launched
  4. Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro With 108-Megapixel Camera, 90Hz Display Launched
  5. Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro India Launch Teased by Xiaomi India Boss Manu Kumar Jain
  6. Samsung Galaxy M31 India Launch Set for February 25: All You Need to Know
  7. Poco X2 vs Realme X2: Cameras, Gaming, Performance, and Software Compared
  8. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy Z Flip Up for Pre-Registrations in India
  9. Realme 6 Certified by Wi-Fi Alliance, Reveals MediaTek Helio G90T SoC
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. MWC 2020 Cancelled: Here's Everything You Need to Know About World's Biggest Phone Show
  2. Canon Announces Development of EOS R5 With 8K Video, In-Body Image Stabilisation
  3. Taj Mahal 1989 Cast on Female Sexuality, Patriarchy, and Evolution of Love
  4. Xiaomi Teases India Launch on February 17, Could Be a Portable Bluetooth Speaker
  5. Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro India Launch Teased by Xiaomi India Boss Manu Kumar Jain
  6. Xiaomi CEO Urges China's Smartphone Industry to Return to Work as Soon as Possible
  7. Oppo A31 (2020) Render Leak Tips Triple Rear Camera Setup, Key Specifications
  8. Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro With 108-Megapixel Quad Camera Setup, Snapdragon 865 Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. iQoo 3 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC Coming to India Soon, Flipkart and iQoo.com to Carry the Smartphone
  10. Coronavirus: China Implements 'Close Contact Detector' in Efforts to Curb Virus Spread
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.