Technology News
loading

T-Series Enters OTT Space; Teams Up With Aanand L. Rai, Anubhav Sinha, Nikkhil Advani for Web Series

T-Series aims at offering fresh, original and exclusive stories tailored for viewers across the globe.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 3 February 2022 14:22 IST
T-Series Enters OTT Space; Teams Up With Aanand L. Rai, Anubhav Sinha, Nikkhil Advani for Web Series

Photo Credit: Twitter/ T-Series

Bhushan Kumar said with this expansion the company intends to create “binge-worthy” content

Highlights
  • “T-Series have always believed in the power of stories,” Bhushan Kumar
  • The aim is to offer fresh, original, and exclusive stories
  • On the film front, T-Series has an array of releases

Producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series on Thursday announced the foray of the studio into over-the-top (OTT) platform.

The company, founded by the late Gulshan Kumar, has backed movies like Aashiqui, Baby, Hindi Medium, Kabir Singh, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Sherni, and Atrangi Re, among others. Bhushan Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director of T-Series, said they are ecstatic to venture into producing web shows.

The aim is to offer fresh, original, and exclusive stories tailored for viewers across the globe, he said. The producer also informed that they have joined hands with directors including Aanand L Rai, Anubhav Sinha, Nikkhil Advani, Hansal Mehta, and Sanjay Gupta, among others to create content for OTT.

“We at T-Series have always believed in the power of stories, be it through the music we make or the films we produce. Taking forward this very ideology, we are ecstatic to now foray into producing web-shows with powerhouse content makers such as Aanand L Rai, Anubhav Sinha, Nikkhil Advani, Hansal Mehta, Sanjay Gupta, Bejoy Nambiar, Suparn S Varma (The Family Man), Mikhil Musale (Made In China), Soumendra Padhi (Jamtara) among several more stalwarts,” Bhushan said in a statement.

He further said with this expansion the company intends to create “binge-worthy” content.

“We are thrilled to diversify and become a creative hub for producing music, films and web shows,” he said.

On the film front, T-Series has an array of releases such as Prabhas' pan-India romantic-drama Radhe Shyam, Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Anek featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, the sequel of the 2014 action thriller titled Ek Villain Returns, Ranveer Singh's Cirkus, Thank God with Ajay Devgn, Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan's Adipurush, Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal, and Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund, among others.

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: T Series, OTT, Bhushan Kumar, Aashiqui, Baby, Hindi Medium, Kabir Singh, Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior, Sherni, Atrangi Re
Xiaomi 12 mini Tipped to Be in Works, Leaked Renders Suggest Possible iPhone 13 mini Rival

Related Stories

T-Series Enters OTT Space; Teams Up With Aanand L. Rai, Anubhav Sinha, Nikkhil Advani for Web Series
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Renews Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein for Season 2
  2. Realme 9 Pro Series Set to Launch in India on February 16
  3. Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302) Premium Laptop Debuts in India
  4. MIUI 13 With System Upgrades Coming to Xiaomi Phones in India Starting Q1
  5. Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Debuts in India
  6. Xiaomi India Teases MIUI 13 Update Days After Global Rollout Begins
  7. iPhone SE 3, New iPad Models Imported to India Ahead of Launch: Report
  8. JioPhone 5G Specifications Tipped to Include Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display
  9. OnePlus 10 Pro Global Variant to Get OxygenOS 12: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Details Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. T-Series Enters OTT Space; Teams Up With Aanand L. Rai, Anubhav Sinha, Nikkhil Advani for Web Series
  2. NASA to Retire International Space Station in January 2031, Lays Out Plans for Final Years
  3. Xiaomi 12 mini Tipped to Be in Works, Leaked Renders Suggest Possible iPhone 13 mini Rival
  4. MIUI 13 With Core System Improvements Launched in India; Rollout for Xiaomi, Redmi Phones Starting Q1 2022
  5. Qualcomm Rides China Smartphone Demand to Post Record Q1 Revenue
  6. Tesla Driver Complaints Over False Braking Being Reviewed by US Safety Regulator
  7. Vivo Y7x 4G With MediaTek Helio G96 SoC Tipped to Launch in India Soon, Said to Rival Redmi Note 11 5G
  8. Google-Parent Alphabet Eyes $2-Trillion Value After Blowout Results
  9. Hacked Crypto Firm Wormhole Loses Ether Worth $322 Million, Offers Hacker $10 Million to Return Funds
  10. WhatsApp Desktop Users May Soon Be Able to Request for Report on Account Information It Collected
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.