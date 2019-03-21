Technology News

T-Series Finally Overtakes PewDiePie to Become the Biggest YouTube Channel

, 21 March 2019
T-Series Finally Overtakes PewDiePie to Become the Biggest YouTube Channel

Highlights

  • T-series has over 90.49 million subscribers
  • PewDiePie has subscribers with a count of less than 90.47 million
  • -Series YouTube channel began on March 13, 2006

Indian film production house and music label T-Series has finally overtaken Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie's channel and become the biggest YouTube channel in the world.

Currently, T-series has over 90.49 million subscribers while PewDiePie has subscribers with a count of less than 90.47 million.

The battle between the two channels was going on for long. Even T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar started #BharatWins campaign on social media, urging people to help in making T-Series the world's most subscribed YouTube channel.

"There is an Indian YouTube channel on the brink of becoming World's No.1. It has taken us a lot of effort to come this far. To take my father Mr. Gulshan Kumar's dream forward, I started this channel.

"Today, it belongs to you, to the entire nation. It's a historic moment for all of us. So let's come together and subscribe to T-Series YouTube channel and make India proud," Bhushan tweeted earlier this month.

Many Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham joined the online battle between PewDiePie and YouTube, to plead with netizens to subscribe to T-Series' channel on YouTube.

The T-Series YouTube channel began on March 13, 2006. It has 29 sub-channels and features songs and film trailers.

T-Series Finally Overtakes PewDiePie to Become the Biggest YouTube Channel
Oppo F11 Pro
