Sylvester Stallone Cast in The Suicide Squad, Director James Gunn Reveals

No word on who he is playing though.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 16 November 2020 10:58 IST
Photo Credit: Barry Wetcher/MGM/Warner Bros.

Sylvester Stallone in Creed II

  • The Suicide Squad release date is August 6, 2021 worldwide
  • Stallone will most likely have a voice role in DC movie
  • Previously worked together on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Sylvester Stallone will be part of The Suicide Squad's massive ensemble cast, writer-director James Gunn has announced. It also marks a reunion for the two, after having worked on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. There's no word on what character Stallone will be playing, but given the fact that filming on The Suicide Squad wrapped up prior to COVID-19 lockdowns in February, there seems to be just one possibility that is being rumoured: Stallone is voicing a character that doesn't have a human face, such as King Shark. But that's unconfirmed and for now, his role is simply undisclosed.

“Always love working with my friend [Sylvester Stallone] and our work today on [The Suicide Squad] was no exception. Despite Sly being an iconic movie star, most people still don't have any idea what an amazing actor this guy is. 🙌,” Gunn wrote in a caption on his Instagram. Stallone later shared a screenshot of the news on his Instagram and wrote: “Working with this incredible director on this astounding project has made this an amazing year. I am a very lucky man to be surrounded by such talent.!”

In addition to Stallone, The Suicide Squad cast includes Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Michael Rooker as Savant, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Steve Agee as King Shark, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, and Taika Waititi among others.

The Suicide Squad is currently slated to release August 6, 2021 in cinemas worldwide.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Suicide Squad, Sylvester Stallone, James Gunn, DC Comics, DCEU, Warner Bros
