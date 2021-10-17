Superman & Lois, the surprisingly popular CW show is set to return for a second season. A fresh behind-the-scenes trailer was unveiled at the DC FanDome event by the show's stars Elizabeth Tulloch and Alex Garfin, who play Lois Lane and Jordan Kent, respectively. The on-screen mother-son duo gave a brief tour of the Kent House, the Smallville abode where Superman grew up and lives now with wife Lois and two kids. The second season is slated to be released "midseason" on The CW in 2022. The first season was released in February this year and ran for 15 episodes,

In the set tour video, Tulloch and Garfin welcome viewers with a warm welcome to their on-screen home. The duo start with the kitchen, with Tulloch revealing that Tyler Hoechlin, who plays Superman, has a personal drawer in the kitchen. She quickly went on to show off her own personal drawer, where she keeps a myriad of personal items, along with a whole lot of candies among them. Garfin springs a pleasant surprise on fans when he said he actually plays the piano in the living room, going on to show off his piano chops. Who knew Superman's younger son is a great musician as well?

The video didn't announce a release date for Superman & Lois season 2, but the description on YouTube said that the show "will return for season two in midseason on The CW."

Superman & Lois stars Hoechlin as Clark Kent/ Superman and Tulloch as the feisty journalist and Clark's wife, Lois. Jordan Elsass and Garfin star as Clark and Lois' sons Jonathan and Jordan, respectively. Rest of the cast includes Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, an old friend of Clark and Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Lana's husband. Inde Navarrette plays Sarah, the daughter of Lana and Kyle.

Wolé Parks plays The Stranger, better known as John Henry Irons a genius engineer who built an armour suit that gives him similar powers as Superman. Djouliet Amara of Riverdale fame joins the cast in the new season as a mysterious new student at Smallville High where Jonathan and Jordan studies.

Developed by Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbing, Superman & Lois is set in TV's Arrowverse, coming to life as a Supergirl spin-off. Arrowverse's most-popular title The Flash also unveiled a fresh trailer for its eighth season.

DC FanDome also saw the unveiling of fresh trailers and first looks from the likes of Black Adam and Peacemaker.