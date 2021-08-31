Technology News
loading

The Suicide Squad out September 16 on Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, Google Play Movies, YouTube Movies

The Suicide Squad is a soft reboot of the original 2016 film titled Suicide Squad.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 31 August 2021 18:35 IST
The Suicide Squad out September 16 on Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, Google Play Movies, YouTube Movies

Photo Credit: Composite: Vineet Washington/ Gadgets 360 via Warner Bros.

The Suicide Squad has been directed by James Gunn

Highlights
  • The Suicide Squad released in theatres on August 5
  • The movie brings back Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn
  • The Suicide Squad will be available to stream on VoD platforms

The Suicide Squad will release September 16 on Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, Google Play Movies, and YouTube Movies. The DC movie released in theatres on August 5 in India and several other regions including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, Germany, Hong Kong, and more. On August 6 it became available to HBO Max users along with its US theatre release. The Suicide Squad is now heading to video-on-demand (VoD) platforms and will make its way to Blu-Ray next, followed by streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Movie-lovers interested in watching The Suicide Squad on the big screen can still do so as it is playing in select theatres. But if you'd rather avoid venturing out of your home and still want to find out how the soft reboot fairs against the widely disliked 2016 Suicide Squad (Review) (26 percent Rotten Tomatoes, 40 percent Metacritic), September 16 will be the day for you. This will also give people who live in areas where movie theatres are still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic to watch The Suicide Squad (Review) from the leisure of their homes.

The Suicide Squad will be available to stream on Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, Google Play Movies, and YouTube Movies. Of course, you will have to pay to watch the movie and the prices will vary depending on the platform.

Directed by James Gunn, The Suicide Squad is somewhat of a soft reboot of the original Suicide Squad from 2016 and brings back a few actors as well, along with introducing new ones. Margot Robbie reprises her role of Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman returns as Rick Flag, Jai Courtney is back as Captain Boomerang, and Viola Davis as Amanda Walker. Part-time professional wrestler and actor John Cena joins the cast as Peacemaker and Idris Elba as Bloodsport. King Shark, a man-eating fish-human hybrid has been voiced by Sylvester Stallone and Peter Capaldi plays the supervillain The Thinker.

Since its release, the ‘R' rated The Suicide Squad has made $155,379,000 (roughly Rs. 1,134 crores) worldwide as per Box Office Mojo. However, its budget was $185,000,000 (roughly Rs. 1,350 crores), which means there's still quite a ways to go for Warner Bros.. The movie will head to BluRay next after which it will be available to stream on Prime Video thanks to its deal with Warner Bros. India. In the US, it has been available to stream on HBO Max since the release and should be streaming still September 5.

As for the timeline for when it can be expected to hit streaming services which will effectively be the last step in its release cycle, it's a bit hard to tell. Wonder Woman 1984 arrived on Prime Video about five months after its theatrical release. Tenet took about three months. So, considering those timelines, The Suicide Squad could be available for steaming somewhere between three and five months.

The Suicide Squad is out September 16 on Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, Google Play Movies, and YouTube Movies. It will cost between Rs. 500 - 920, depending on the platform and whether you rent or buy.

It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Suicide Squad, Suicide Squad, Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, Google Play Movies, YouTube Movies, Warner Bros, Hollywood
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Gets Fresh Update With New Features, Latest Security Patch: Report
Spotify Blend Lets You Create a Curated Playlist With a Friend

Related Stories

The Suicide Squad out September 16 on Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, Google Play Movies, YouTube Movies
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 With a Notchless Design Seemingly Appears on an Apple TV+ Show
  2. CoWIN App to Be Official Vaccine App for India: All You Need to Know
  3. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price in India Leaked via Amazon Listing: Report
  4. Fast & Furious 9 India Release Date Silently Brought Forward by a Day
  5. Chinese Gamers Under 18 Can’t Play More Than 3 Hours a Week
  6. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  7. Realme 8, Realme 8 5G, and Other Realme Phones Get a Price Hike in India
  8. OnePlus 9RT Spotted on BIS Certification Site
  9. Watch: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Gets Tortured in JerryRigEverything Test
  10. Vivo X70 Series Set to Launch on September 9
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio Launches New Prepaid Plans With 1 Year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile
  2. Free Guy Theatrical Release Date in India Set for September 17, Available in English and Hindi
  3. Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Get New Dark Nebula Colour Option: Price in India, Specifications
  4. The Suicide Squad out September 16 on Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, Google Play Movies, YouTube Movies
  5. Spotify Blend Lets You Create a Curated Playlist With a Friend
  6. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Gets Fresh Update With New Features, Latest Security Patch: Report
  7. VPNs in India Should Be Blocked Permanently Due to Increase in Cybercrimes, Parliamentary Panel Again Urges Government
  8. Google, Apple Can’t Force Payment Systems on Developers, Says South Korea’s Landmark Bill That Just Passed
  9. Tata Tigor EV With Up to 306 km Range Launched in India Starting Rs. 11.99 Lakhs
  10. LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP9 With Hi-Res Audio, Hi-Fi Quad DAC Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com