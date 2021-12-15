The Suicide Squad is coming to Amazon Prime Video in India on December 24. The service announced the online premiere date for the hit movie on Wednesday, which will bring the highly-rated soft reboot of Suicide Squad to user's screens across the country in time for the holidays. The movie will be available in English, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. Writer-director James Gunn's The Suicide Squad features a ragtag group of anti-heroes pairing up with supervillains to create mayhem, and the cast features Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Viola Davis, John Cena, and Joel Kinnaman.

The Warner Bros. DC Extended Universe (DCEU) film, which was released in theatres in India on August 5 with an A rating, will be available to stream on Amazon Prime starting on December 24. The Suicide Squad (review) follows Task Force X, a government-created group of supervillains that is assigned risky missions that no one else can take on. Task Force X must destroy a Nazi-era laboratory called Jotunheim, which is located on Corto Maltese, a fictional island controlled by a dictator and the alien Starro.

Amazon has also shared the trailer for The Suicide Squad in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The Suicide Squad is led by Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Sylvester Stallone as King Shark, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. The movie also stars Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, and Pete Davidson as Blackguard.

The Suicide Squad is a soft reboot of the 2016 Suicide Squad that was rated poorly by viewers and critics alike, and even disowned by director David Ayer. The 2016 film had a 26 percent (critic) and 59 percent (audience) rating on review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, a 5.9/10 rating on IMDb, and a score of 40 on Metascore. In contrast, The Suicide Squad reboot has a 90 percent (critic) and 82 percent (audience) rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a 7.3/10 rating on IMDb, and a score of 72 on Metascore.

Amazon Prime Video is available in India as part of the company's Prime membership that is currently priced at Rs. 1,499 for a year, or Rs. 179 per month. Amazon also offers a quarterly membership at Rs. 459. The price of the Amazon Prime membership was recently hiked by over 50 percent, and it previously cost Rs. 999 for a yearly membership and Rs. 129 for a monthly membership.