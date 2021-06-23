Technology News
loading

The Suicide Squad Final Trailer Teases the Tentacled Monster Villain Starro

It’s up to John Cena, Margot Robbie, and Idris Elba to stop it.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 23 June 2021 11:01 IST
The Suicide Squad Final Trailer Teases the Tentacled Monster Villain Starro

Photo Credit: DC Comics/Warner Bros.

Joel Kinnaman, Idris Elba, John Cena in The Suicide Squad

Highlights
  • The Suicide Squad release date is July 30 in the UK
  • Out August 6 on HBO Max and cinemas in the US
  • Also August 6 in India, but unlikely due to COVID-19

The Suicide Squad has a new trailer — in English and Hindi. With just over five weeks to go for James Gunn's soft reboot/ follow-up to the dumpster fire that was 2016's Suicide Squad, Warner Bros. has unveiled a new two-minute trailer for The Suicide Squad that finds the new squad — led by Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, and a shark — travelling to a fictional South American island (Corto Maltese) to destroy all traces of “Project Starfish”. Turns out it's the giant tentacled monster alien Starro, whom we briefly glimpse in the new The Suicide Squad trailer, along with his starfish-lookalike minions.

The (likely) final trailer for The Suicide Squad opens by introducing Robert DuBois/ Bloodsport (Elba), who's in prison for putting Superman in the ICU with a Kryptonite bullet. He has no interest in joining the new Suicide Squad but he's angered when his daughter, Tyla (Storm Reid), is threatened. “I wouldn't take such extreme measures if this mission weren't more important than you could possibly imagine,” Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), one of the few returning characters from 2016's Suicide Squad says calmly, as DuBois holds a pen to her throat.

The Suicide Squad Hindi trailer #3

We are then given a quick run-through of the new Suicide Squad — and once together in the plane that will take them to Corto Maltese, they instantly start poking fun at Weasel (Sean Gunn), whom they mistake for a dog and a werewolf. The Suicide Squad trailer has a couple of toilet humour jokes, which is kind of low hanging fruit for a writer-director in Gunn who has shown himself to be much smarter with two entries of Guardians of the Galaxy in DC's rival Marvel camp. The rest of The Suicide Squad trailer is largely made up of action snippets.

In addition to Robbie as Harley Quinn, Elba as Bloodsport, Cena as Peacemaker, Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Reid as Tyla, Davis as Waller and Gunn as Weasel, The Suicide Squad also stars Sylvester Stallone voicing Nanaue/ King Shark, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Peter Capaldi as the Thinker, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Steve Agee as John Economos, and Joaquín Cosío as Mateo Suárez.

THE SUICIDE SQUAD Starro King Shark The Suicide Squad

Starro holding King Shark in The Suicide Squad trailer
Photo Credit: DC Comics/Warner Bros.

The Suicide Squad is out July 30 in the UK, and August 6 on HBO Max and cinemas in the US. The DC movie is tentatively slated to release August 6 in India — in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu — as well, but that seems unlikely given most theatres are yet to reopen following COVID-19 restrictions.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Suicide Squad, The Suicide Squad trailer, Suicide Squad, Suicide Squad 2, James Gunn, DC Comics, DCEU, Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone, HBO Max, Warner Bros
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Noise Buds VS201 TWS Earbuds With Dual Equaliser Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 1,499

Related Stories

The Suicide Squad Final Trailer Teases the Tentacled Monster Villain Starro
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 Pricing to Be on Par With iPhone 12 Series: TrendForce
  2. Mi 11 Lite With 90Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 732G SoC Launched in India
  3. Google App on Android Phones Crashing After Latest Update, Users Report
  4. Loki Episode 3 Recap: Marvel Goes Mandalorian on Lamentis-1
  5. PS5 India Pre-Orders Restock Sold Out in Minutes, Again
  6. Realme X9 Pro, Realme X9 Pro Could Launch Soon: Report
  7. SpaceX's Starlink Expects It Can Provide Global Coverage Around September
  8. Vivo V21e 5G India Launch Date Set for June 24, Price Tipped
  9. Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Buds Q2 Price in India, Colour Options Surface Online
  10. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold With Folding 2K Display Debuts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Meet to Get YouTube Livestreams, Live Translated Captions, Multiple Hosts Support in Coming Months
  2. Oppo Could Be Working on Mystery Phone With Snapdragon 768G SoC, 120Hz Refresh Rate
  3. Black Widow Teaser Trailer Tells Us Red Guardian Smells Really Bad
  4. Uttarakhand Disaster Caused Due to Rock and Ice Avalanche as per Satellite Data: ESA
  5. Amazon, Google Pressed by US Senator Amy Klobuchar on Matter Smart Home Alliance
  6. Vat Purnima, Honey, Strawberry, Rose: Here’s How the Upcoming June Full Moon Is Known Across the World
  7. Realme C25s Price in India Increased Just a Couple of Weeks After Launch, Now Starts at Rs. 10,499
  8. Realme Y6 Could Launch in India Soon as the First Y-Series Smartphone From the Company
  9. Microsoft Edge Getting Tab Sharing Feature With Stable Update: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy S22 Camera Specifications Tipped to Get Improvements Over Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com