Studio Ghibli Movies Coming to Netflix Globally, Including India

Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, and My Neighbour Totoro among them.

By | Updated: 20 January 2020 19:22 IST
Studio Ghibli Movies Coming to Netflix Globally, Including India

Photo Credit: Netflix/Studio Ghibli

The many Studio Ghibli movies coming to Netflix India

Highlights
  • Castle in the Sky, Kiki’s Delivery Service on February 1
  • Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away on March 1
  • Howl’s Moving Castle, The Wind Rises on April 1

It's a miracle — Studio Ghibli, the Japanese maker of some of the best animated movies of all time, has finally agreed to license its works to a streaming service globally. A few months after the historic deal with HBO Max in the US, Netflix has licensed 21 Studio Ghibli films for all countries except the US, Canada, and Japan. That means for the first time, the likes of Oscar-winner Spirited Away, Kiki's Delivery Service, Castle in the Sky, Porco Rosso, My Neighbour Totoro, and Princess Mononoke will be available digitally in India. They will be subtitled in 28 languages and dubbed in 20 new languages.

The 21 Ghibli movies won't all arrive at the same time, though. Rather, they will be uploaded in three batches of seven apiece. In less than two weeks on February 1, Netflix subscribers around the world will get access to Castle in the Sky (1986), My Neighbour Totoro (1988), Kiki's Delivery Service (1989), Only Yesterday (1991), Porco Rosso (1992), Ocean Waves (1993), and Tales from Earthsea (2006).

Then a month later on March 1, Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984), Princess Mononoke (1997), My Neighbours the Yamadas (1999), Spirited Away (2001), The Cat Returns (2002), Arrietty (2010), and The Tale of The Princess Kaguya (2013) will arrive on Netflix. Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind was made before Ghibli was founded, but it's considered a Ghibli work.

The third and final batch will arrive on April 1. It will include Pom Poko (1994), Whisper of the Heart (1995), Howl's Moving Castle (2004), Ponyo (2008), From Up on Poppy Hill (2011), The Wind Rises (2013), and When Marnie Was There (2014).

The only Ghibli film that's not coming to Netflix is Grave of the Fireflies (1988), because Ghibli doesn't have the distribution rights to it. Of the 21 total, 10 have been directed by the legendary Hayao Miyazaki, and five by Isao Takahata.

Here's the full schedule —

Studio Ghibli movies on Netflix

February 1

Castle in the Sky (1986)
My Neighbour Totoro (1988)
Kiki's Delivery Service (1989)
Only Yesterday (1991)
Porco Rosso (1992)
Ocean Waves (1993)
Tales from Earthsea (2006)

March 1

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984)
Princess Mononoke (1997)
My Neighbours the Yamadas (1999)
Spirited Away (2001)
The Cat Returns (2002)
Arrietty (2010)
The Tale of The Princess Kaguya (2013)

April 1

Pom Poko (1994)
Whisper of the Heart (1995)
Howl's Moving Castle (2004)
Ponyo (2008)
From Up on Poppy Hill (2011)
The Wind Rises (2013)
When Marnie Was There (2014)

Further reading: Netflix, Netflix India, Studio Ghibli, Hayao Miyazaki
Hacker Leaks Passwords for 500,000 Internet-Connected Devices: Report
Oxygen on the Moon? ESA Prototypes Plant That Extracts Oxygen From Lunar Soil

