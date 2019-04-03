Technology News

Streaming Helped Global 2018 Music Industry Sales, Finds IFPI

, 03 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Streaming Helped Global 2018 Music Industry Sales, Finds IFPI

Worldwide music sales rose by nearly 10 percent in 2018, a fourth consecutive year of growth fuelled by online streaming, according to figures released on Tuesday by an industry body.

Revenues reached $19.1 billion (roughly Rs. 1,31,000 crores) last year, the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, which represents the recorded music industry worldwide, said in its Global Music Report 2019.

"We are now much more optimistic," said IFPI chief executive Frances Moore, describing the period prior to recent growth as a "mourn-fest" when "we only had bad years".

However, the overall growth of 9.7 percent in sales masks a discrepancy within the industry, with streaming buoyant - accounting for almost half of revenues - while downloads and physical purchases continued to drop.

The streaming sector, which includes subscription fees and advertising income, grew by 34 percent to reach $8.9 billion in 2018.

There were 255 million users of paid streaming services at the end of year, according to the report.

But paid downloads fell by 21.2 percent and physical sales of music were down by 10.1 percent.

Despite the growing presence of paid streaming services, piracy remains a problem with an estimated 120 million online users illegally ripping music from streams each month, Moore said.

"They are hacking and downloading the music... at the price of the stream, and very often they are not paying at all," he said.

"And whole discographies can be downloaded with bittorrent and other forms," Moore added.

Marked regional disparities exist within the positive global growth picture.

For a second year running, Latin America saw the largest increase, with total sales up 16.8 percent. 

In North America, where the transition from physical to digital music formats is well advanced, sales also jumped, by 14 percent last year.

However, in Europe sales rose a miniscule 0.1 percent.

Meanwhile, the IFPI's annual singles chart saw rising Cuban-American star Camila Cabello, Canadian rapper Drake and Briton Ed Sheeran top of the pile.

In the album rankings, the soundtrack of smash hit musical movie "The Greatest Showman", South Korean boyband BTS and US star Lady Gaga were the biggest sellers.

Vinyl, an increasingly popular format for audiophiles and nostalgic listeners, also saw sales grow for the 13th consecutive year. 

It now represents 3.6 percent of the industry's total turnover.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Music Streaming
Scammers Peddling Bogus Tax Breaks Find Traction on Facebook
Netflix's Dizzying Valuation Faces Biggest Test Yet
Pricee
Streaming Helped Global 2018 Music Industry Sales, Finds IFPI
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 9N
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Go on Sale in India Today at 12pm IST
  2. WhatsApp Finally Lets You Control Who Can Add You to Groups
  3. Nokia X71 With Hole-Punch Display, 48-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched
  4. Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets Android Pie-Based MIUI 10 9.3.28 Global Beta Update
  5. Motorola P40 Power Alleged Renders Tip Triple Rear Camera Setup
  6. Poco F1 Discount, Re. 1 Flash Sale, and Other Offers in Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival
  7. As Inbox by Gmail Shuts Down, Popular Email App Spark Comes to Android
  8. PewDiePie Beats T-Series, Becomes Biggest YouTube Channel Again
  9. Arya, Jon Reunite in New Promo for Game of Thrones Season 8
  10. YouTuber PewDiePie, Defeated By T-Series, Calls Indians 'Poo Brains'
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.