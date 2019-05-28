Stranger Things Season 3 Is ‘Unexpected’ and ‘Moving’, Says David Harbour

Stranger Things season 3 will delve further into the father-daughter-like relationship between Jim Hopper (David Harbour) and the superpowered Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Harbour said in an interview over the weekend. It will eventually lead to something “very unexpected” in the Stranger Things season 3 finale, which the 44-year-old actor claims is the “most moving thing” in the history of the Netflix series.

"[Eleven] is growing up and I think that's the terrifying thing for Hopper,” Harbour told Digital Spy at the 2019 MCM London Comic Con. “He doesn't like the idea of his baby daughter hanging out with boys. So the season starts with him a little bit uncomfortable. His daughter is becoming a teenager and beginning to find herself, so that's scarier for Hopper than any Demogorgon creature that he's going to have to deal with.”

“You get to see a lot of that throughout the season and it's very unexpected what happens in the end and it's very, very moving,” Harbour added. “I think episode eight is the most moving thing we've ever shot.”

Just like the first season of Stranger Things, the third season will have a total of eight episodes, which means Harbour is talking about the finale, titled “The Battle of Starcourt”, when he mentions ‘episode eight'. Netflix revealed all the episode titles for season 3 in December last year, before announcing the release date in January, followed by a trailer in March.

The show's third season might be its penultimate, if the Duffer Brothers stick to their original plan of four seasons revealed in August 2017. It's a combination of the characters, mainly high school kids, ready to move onto college, and keeping it believable. “I don't know if we can justify something bad happening to them once a year,” Matt Duffer said then.

Stranger Things season 3 is out July 4 on Netflix in India.