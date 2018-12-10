There's no still word on the release date for Stranger Things season 3 — Netflix won't say more than 2019 at this point — but we do have the titles for all eight episodes thanks to a new teaser trailer unveiled Sunday. They are as follows: “Suzie, Do You Copy?”, “The Mall Rats”, “The Case of the Missing Lifeguard”, “The Sauna Test”, “The Source”, “The Birthday”, “The Bite”, and “The Battle of Starcourt”. The teaser then closes with a short description: “In the summer of 1985, the adventure continues...”

That takes Stranger Things back to the original episode count of its debut season, after a slightly longer nine-episode season 2 last year in October. There was a 15-month gap between the first two seasons, and the show's third season looks set to cross that if it doesn't arrive before the end of January 2019. Take a look at the Stranger Things season three trailer below.

Beyond the new titles and logline, there's little we know about Stranger Things season 3. The creators, The Duffer Brothers, are set to direct the first two episodes — “Suzie, Do You Copy?”, “The Mall Rats” — while executive producer Shawn Levy (Night at the Museum, Real Steel) will helm episodes three and four, “The Case of the Missing Lifeguard” and “The Sauna Test”, respectively.

Netflix released a teaser featuring the Starcourt Mall, referenced in the title of the eighth episode, back in July, which revealed that Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) gets a job at the Scoops Ahoy ice cream store. The episode title, “The Battle of Starcourt”, suggests the location will play a central role in the upcoming season — or at least the season 3 finale.

The show's third season might be its penultimate, if the Duffer Brothers stick to their original plan of four seasons revealed in August last year. It's a combination of the characters, mainly high school kids, ready to move onto college, and keeping it believable. “I don't know if we can justify something bad happening to them once a year,” Matt Duffer said.