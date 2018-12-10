NDTV Gadgets360.com

Stranger Things Season 3 Trailer Reveals Episode Titles, Releasing 2019

, 10 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Stranger Things Season 3 Trailer Reveals Episode Titles, Releasing 2019

Highlights

  • Stranger Things season 3 slated for 2019
  • A total of eight episodes in new season
  • It’s been over 14 months since season 2

There's no still word on the release date for Stranger Things season 3 — Netflix won't say more than 2019 at this point — but we do have the titles for all eight episodes thanks to a new teaser trailer unveiled Sunday. They are as follows: “Suzie, Do You Copy?”, “The Mall Rats”, “The Case of the Missing Lifeguard”, “The Sauna Test”, “The Source”, “The Birthday”, “The Bite”, and “The Battle of Starcourt”. The teaser then closes with a short description: “In the summer of 1985, the adventure continues...”

That takes Stranger Things back to the original episode count of its debut season, after a slightly longer nine-episode season 2 last year in October. There was a 15-month gap between the first two seasons, and the show's third season looks set to cross that if it doesn't arrive before the end of January 2019. Take a look at the Stranger Things season three trailer below.

 

Beyond the new titles and logline, there's little we know about Stranger Things season 3. The creators, The Duffer Brothers, are set to direct the first two episodes — “Suzie, Do You Copy?”, “The Mall Rats” — while executive producer Shawn Levy (Night at the Museum, Real Steel) will helm episodes three and four, “The Case of the Missing Lifeguard” and “The Sauna Test”, respectively.

Netflix released a teaser featuring the Starcourt Mall, referenced in the title of the eighth episode, back in July, which revealed that Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) gets a job at the Scoops Ahoy ice cream store. The episode title, “The Battle of Starcourt”, suggests the location will play a central role in the upcoming season — or at least the season 3 finale.

The show's third season might be its penultimate, if the Duffer Brothers stick to their original plan of four seasons revealed in August last year. It's a combination of the characters, mainly high school kids, ready to move onto college, and keeping it believable. “I don't know if we can justify something bad happening to them once a year,” Matt Duffer said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Stranger Things, Netflix, Stranger Things season 3, Stranger Things season 3 trailer, Stranger Things season three trailer
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
PUBG Vikendi Snow Map Release Date for PC, PS4, and Xbox One Revealed
Microsoft Wants Xbox Game Pass 'on Every Device'
Pricee
Stranger Things Season 3 Trailer Reveals Episode Titles, Releasing 2019
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

10.or G
TRENDING
  1. Poco F1 Price Slashed in India, Now Starts at Rs. 19,999
  2. Samsung Galaxy A8s Set to Launch Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Samsung Galaxy S10 Screen Sizes Leaked, Galaxy S10 Lite Tipped
  4. Xiaomi Mi A1 Android 9.0 Pie Update Starts Rolling Out: Reports
  5. Nokia 8.1 India Launch Set for Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  6. Honor V20 With In-Display Selfie Camera, 48-Megapixel Rear Camera Unveiled
  7. PUBG Mobile Vikendi Map Release Date Leaked, Officially Hits Beta Monday
  8. Realme 2 Pro, Realme U1, Realme C1 to Get Android Pie Update in Q1 2019
  9. PUBG Vikendi Snow Map Release Date for PC, PS4, and Xbox One Revealed
  10. Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 15,000 [November 2018]
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.