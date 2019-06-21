Technology News
In Final Stranger Things Season 3 Trailer, the Monster Has a Voice

“We’re going to end you.”

By | Updated: 21 June 2019 10:55 IST
In Final Stranger Things Season 3 Trailer, the Monster Has a Voice

Photo Credit: Netflix

A still from the final Stranger Things 3 trailer

  • Stranger Things season 3 releases July 4 on Netflix
  • Final trailer gives us an idea of the overall plot
  • The show returns after a gap of 20 months

With Stranger Things season 3 less than two weeks away, Netflix has released a new and final trailer that shows what the Hawkins teenagers are up against and gives a voice to the monster. If the latter bit seems strange to you since they haven't done anything more than scream in the past, that's likely because the monsters have a new (possibly willing) host in Stranger Things 3. The trailer strongly suggests that it will be Billy Hargrove (Dacre Montgomery), the abusive stepbrother of Max (Sadie Sink) — both of whom joined the show in season 2 — who will become the new personification of the villain.

“You let us in. And now, you are going to have to let us stay,” a voice intones at the start of the new Stranger Things season 3 trailer. It then reminds viewers of how season 2 ended, with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) closing “the gate” that served as the monsters' entry point to our dimension from the Upside Down. Meanwhile, Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) is still feeling something on the back of his neck, even though he was fixed last season, and then wonders to Eleven: “What if he never left? What if we locked him out here with us?”

 

It's at this point that the new Stranger Things 3 trailer hints that Billy is going to the dark side, as Will says the words “a new host” as the camera lingers on Billy's face. The tension and action then ramps up, as the Hawkins crew prepares for the coming war. The monster's voice reappears midway through the trailer and adds: “Now it's time. We're going to end you. We're going to end your friends. Then, we are going to end everyone.”

Post that, there are shots of the new carnival in town, Eleven promising she can fight, Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) and Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) coming across a strange green-coloured substance, men with gas masks operating some kind of weapon that emits a railgun-like blue bolt, and several helicopters flying into the Hawkins Fair. The new Stranger Things 3 trailer concludes with what seems to be a giant monster cornering the teenagers at the mall, as Dustin says: “Holy mother of God.”

Stranger Things season 3 is out Thursday, July 4 on Netflix in India and elsewhere.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Stranger Things, Stranger Things season 3, Netflix
