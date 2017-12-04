Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Stranger Things Renewed for Third Season by Netflix

 
04 December 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Stranger Things Renewed for Third Season by Netflix

Stranger Things fans, rejoice: more adventures in the Upside Down are on the way.

Netflix said Friday it had renewed its hit 1980s-set nostalgic supernatural drama, which has won critical acclaim and instant fame for its cast of young stars.

"Should we make another season of Stranger Things?" the subscription-only streaming giant teased with an interactive poll on Twitter before adding: "season 3 is officially happening!!!"

No date was given for the season three premiere.

According to Nielsen, around 15.8 million viewers tuned in to watch the first episode of the show's second season within the first three days of its October 27 launch. Netflix does not release information about viewership.

But those numbers would make "Stranger Things" one of the most popular television shows in the United States, not far behind AMC's hit show "The Walking Dead."

"Stranger Things" tells the story of a group of young friends living in a small town in Indiana in the 1980s -- and the odd happenings that threaten them all.

It premiered in July 2016 and won five primetime Emmy Awards in 2017. It had earned a whopping 18 nominations, including one for 13-year-old breakout star Millie Bobby Brown.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Entertainment, Netflix, Stranger Things, Stranger Things Season 3
iOS 11.2 Update Now Available to Download on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch: What's New
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Stranger Things Renewed for Third Season by Netflix
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Zoomcar
TRENDING
  1. Freedom 251 Maker Resurfaces, Still Upbeat on Delivering Handsets
  2. Redmi 5A in India, Google's Data Saving App, and More News This Week
  3. The Best Web Browsers You Can Use on Android Right Now
  4. OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition to Go on Sale in India on December 15
  5. Xiaomi Redmi 5A With 13-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  6. iOS 11.2 Debuts with Apple Pay Cash, Fixes Date Crashing Bug
  7. The SMS Turns 25 Years Old Today
  8. Redmi 5A vs Bharat 5 vs Nokia 2: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  9. Airtel Now Offers 'Unlimited Calls', 1GB Data for 28 Days at Rs. 199
  10. Xiaomi Redmi 5A First Impressions
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.