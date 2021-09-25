Technology News
Stranger Things 4 Teaser Trailer Introduces the Creel House

Netflix ratchets up Stranger Things’ horror quotient.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 25 September 2021 21:45 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

  • Stranger Things 4 release date to be in 2022 on Netflix
  • A total of nine episodes in Stranger Things season 4
  • Winona Ryder, David Harbour lead Stranger Things 4 cast

Stranger Things 4 teaser trailer has been released. On Saturday at the online-only TUDUM event, Netflix gave us a new look at the upcoming fourth season of Stranger Things that introduces the newest locale, the Creel House. This is tied to a new recurring cast member in Stranger Things season 4: Victor Creel (Robert Englund), a disturbed and intimidating man who was imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s. The psychiatric hospital is a new setting in Stranger Things 4, as the Netflix series expands beyond Hawkins, with Hopper (David Harbour) stranded in Russia.

In addition to Englund as Creel, and Harbour as Jim Hopper, Stranger Things 4 also stars Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair, and Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler. Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, and Joseph Quinn are new to Stranger Things 4 cast.

Behind the scenes, The Duffer Brothers continue as head writers, and executive producers alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen (of 21 Laps Entertainment), and Iain Paterson. Levy and The Duffer Brothers also direct multiple episodes of the nine-episode fourth season. Stranger Things 4 is a production of The Duffer Brothers' Monkey Massacre Productions, and Levy and Cohen's 21 Laps Entertainment.

Stranger Things 4 is slated to release in 2022 on Netflix in India and around the world.

It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
