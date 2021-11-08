Technology News
loading

Stranger Things 4 Releasing Summer 2022, Netflix Unveils New Teaser Trailer and Episode Titles

Eleven and Co. will have the “best spring break ever”.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 8 November 2021 12:11 IST
Stranger Things 4 Releasing Summer 2022, Netflix Unveils New Teaser Trailer and Episode Titles

Photo Credit: Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in Stranger Things 4

Highlights
  • Stranger Things 4 coming three years after season 3
  • New Stranger Things 4 teaser trailer set in California
  • Stranger Things 4 will have nine episodes in total

Stranger Things 4 is coming in summer 2022. Over the weekend on Stranger Things Day (November 6), Netflix unveiled a fourth teaser trailer for the fourth season of Stranger Things dubbed “Welcome to California”. It's told from the viewpoint of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) — now in California with Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) and her family — writing a letter to Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard). Though Stranger Things 4 is coming three years on from season 3, it's set less than a year later in spring 1986. Alongside, Netflix also revealed episode titles for all nine Stranger Things 4 episodes.

“Dear Mike, today is day 185. I think I have finally adapted,” Eleven says at the start of the new Stranger Things 4 teaser. I'm guessing the number of days refers to their time apart. The trailer gives us a glimpse of Joyce's sons, Will (Noah Schnapp) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), before taking us to their new California school. Eleven continues: “I even like school now. I have made lots of friends.” She seems to be lying about that last bit, as we see her wave ignored and then bullied by a couple of other girls.

Stranger Things 4 teaser trailer

“Even so, I am ready for spring break, mostly because I get to see you,” Eleven concludes, just as the Stranger Things 4 teaser trailer flips to Mike reading her letter. “We will have the best spring break ever,” Eleven's voice adds to a black background, before the new trailer shows what how horrible it will actually end up being: eerie dolls, gunshots, soldiers, skidding cars, helicopters, Humvees, a big explosion, and what seems like two covert agents holding onto Eleven. Best spring break, sure.

Stranger Things 4 episodes

As for the episode titles, here's what the nine season 4 episodes will be called —

  • Chapter One: The Hellfire Club
  • Chapter Two: Vecna's Curse
  • Chapter Three: The Monster and the Superhero
  • Chapter Four: Dear Billy
  • Chapter Five: The Nina Project
  • Chapter Six: The Dive
  • Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab
  • Chapter Eight: Papa
  • Chapter Nine: The Piggyback

Stranger Things season 4 episode 7 has a very ominous title, “The Massacre at Hawkins Lab”, and it's clear that the scientists are up to no good. Episode 8 “Papa” feels like it's talking about Dr. Martin Brenner, the head scientist at Hawkins National Laboratory (HNL), who made the children he experimented on refer to him as Papa. Dr. Brenner is returning on Stranger Things 4. And the fourth episode “Dear Billy” could be about the late Billy Hargrove, from the point of view of his grieving sister Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink).

Stranger Things 4 will premiere in summer 2022 on Netflix. This refers to the American summer period which lasts from July to September. Stranger Things seasons 1 and 3 also dropped in the summer.

It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Stranger Things, Stranger Things 4, Stranger Things 4 trailer, Stranger Things 4 release date, Stranger Things 4 episodes, Netflix, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Stranger Things 4 Releasing Summer 2022, Netflix Unveils New Teaser Trailer and Episode Titles
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Use WhatsApp on Multiple Devices Without Keeping Your Phone Online
  2. WhatsApp and Other Facebook Apps Get the New ‘Meta’ Branding
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Hands-on Images Surface Online
  4. All You Need to Know About Forza Horizon 5
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Oppo A16K With MediaTek Helio G35 Chipset, 4,230mAh Battery Launched
  7. Paytm Kicks Off India’s Biggest-Ever IPO
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  10. Eternals Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release
#Latest Stories
  1. London-Based Connected Kerb Plans to Install 190,000 On-Street EV Chargers by 2030
  2. TSMC Says Did Not Release Detailed Customer Data on US Chip Data Request
  3. Paytm Kicks Off India’s Biggest-Ever IPO
  4. Stranger Things 4 Releasing Summer 2022, Netflix Unveils New Teaser Trailer and Episode Titles
  5. Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Crypto Scams via ATMs, QR Codes Multiplying in US, FBI Issues Public Warning
  7. Bitcoin Shoots Above $65,000 as Ether, Dogecoin, Polkadot, Other Crypto Coins Begin Week in Green
  8. Motorola Edge X Launch Confirmed by Company Executive
  9. Oppo A16K With MediaTek Helio G35 Chipset, 4,230mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Eternals Box Office Shoots to $162 Million, Second Biggest Hollywood Opening Weekend in 2021
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com