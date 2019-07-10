Technology News
loading

Stranger Things 3 Breaks Netflix Viewing Records, Watched by Over 40 Million Accounts

"18.2 million have already finished the entire season."

By | Updated: 10 July 2019 14:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Stranger Things 3 Breaks Netflix Viewing Records, Watched by Over 40 Million Accounts

Photo Credit: Netflix

Retro sci-fi series Stranger Things has broken Netflix viewing records with the global launch of its third season, the streaming giant said in a rare tweet publishing viewing data.

The nostalgic 1980s show about a gang of suburban adolescents battling supernatural monsters had been watched by 40.7 million accounts since Thursday, it said.

That figure for season three was "more than any other film or series in its first four days," the company said late Monday.

"And 18.2 million have already finished the entire season," it added.

Netflix is the market leader in global television and film streaming, with over 140 million paying accounts worldwide.

It occasionally publishes viewing figures for certain shows, but closely guards the vast majority of its data.

The platform is under increasing pressure from a cluster of deep-pocketed rivals including Amazon, Disney and Apple.

Comcast's NBCUniversal and WarnerMedia's HBO Max are also set to launch, depriving Netflix of popular shows The Office and Friends respectively.

By comparison, Netflix in December said over 45 million accounts had streamed the Sandra Bullock film Bird Box a week after its launch.

With no independent verification or details on the criteria for measuring a full "viewing" available, some analysts expressed scepticism over the statistic.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Stranger Things 3
HBO Max Pulls Friends From Netflix in the US, Netflix Says It's Sorry to See Friends Go
Apple Extends Keyboard Repairs to Newer Models of MacBook Air, MacBook Pro
Honor Smartphones
Stranger Things 3 Breaks Netflix Viewing Records, Watched by Over 40 Million Accounts
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 9 PureView With Penta-Lens Camera Launched in India
  2. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Get Mi CC9’s Sky Replacement Feature
  3. Amazon Prime Day 2019: How to Prepare Yourself for Amazon's Biggest Sale
  4. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Pre-Bookings Start July 12 in India
  5. Qualcomm Launches Quad-Core 215 SoC for Budget Smartphones
  6. Redmi Note 7 Pro Now on Open Sale Till July 12 on Flipkart, Mi.com
  7. Realme 3i Set to Debut in India Alongside Realme X
  8. Lenovo Ego Review
  9. TikTok Suspends Users Who Posted Video on Jharkhand Lynching
  10. Realme 3i to Sport Helio P60 SoC and 4GB RAM, Geekbench Listing Tips
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.