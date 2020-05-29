Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is getting a new VR experience. Disney-owned Lucasfilm's immersive entertainment division ILMxLAB is developing Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge, an action-adventure virtual reality experience that ties into the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge theme park attraction at the Disneyland Resort, California, and Walt Disney World Resort, Florida in the US. No platforms have been announced, but given ILMxLAB is collaborating with Facebook-owned Oculus Studios, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge will possibly be a timed exclusive to Oculus' range of VR headsets.

Set between Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and featuring new and iconic characters, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge will take place on the outskirts of the Black Spire Outpost, a smuggler's haven on the planet of Batuu. Said planet was introduced in a Star Wars novel before it became the setting of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. The new VR experience allows the Star Wars fans who can't visit the American theme parks to experience Batuu. In its announcement, ILMxLAB said Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge will offer “multiple styles of gameplay and difficulty settings.”

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge is the second VR experience developed together by ILMxLAB and Oculus Studios, after last year's Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series. That was exclusive to Oculus' VR devices — none of them are officially available in India — for a year; ILMxLAB announced earlier in May that Vader Immortal would release on PlayStation VR in “summer 2020”. If we had to make an educated guess, we'd say that will also be the case with Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge logo

Photo Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

“We are so excited for fans to step into Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge later this year,” ILMxLAB's executive-in-charge Vicki Dobbs Beck said in a prepared statement. “This action-packed adventure not only speaks to the promise of connected and complementary experiences by extending the lore around Black Spire Outpost, it represents another meaningful step in ILMxLAB's quest to transition from storytelling — one-way communication — to storyLIVING [emphasis hers], where you're inside a world making consequential choices that drive your experience forward.”

“The rich storytelling in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge has redefined what a Disney park experience can be, and we are thrilled fans will have an opportunity to discover new stories, meet new characters and explore new regions of the planet Batuu in Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge,” Walt Disney Imagineering's creative executive Scott Trowbridge added. “Now our guests can immerse themselves in these stories both inside and outside our parks.”

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.