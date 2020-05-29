Technology News
loading

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge VR Experience Announced, Set Between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker

Lucasfilm’s ILMxLAB and Facebook-owned Oculus Studios are working together.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 29 May 2020 10:53 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge VR Experience Announced, Set Between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker

Photo Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge art

Highlights
  • It’s called Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge
  • Will take place in a smuggler’s haven on Batuu
  • No release date, platform revealed for Star Wars VR

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is getting a new VR experience. Disney-owned Lucasfilm's immersive entertainment division ILMxLAB is developing Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge, an action-adventure virtual reality experience that ties into the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge theme park attraction at the Disneyland Resort, California, and Walt Disney World Resort, Florida in the US. No platforms have been announced, but given ILMxLAB is collaborating with Facebook-owned Oculus Studios, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge will possibly be a timed exclusive to Oculus' range of VR headsets.

Set between Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and featuring new and iconic characters, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge will take place on the outskirts of the Black Spire Outpost, a smuggler's haven on the planet of Batuu. Said planet was introduced in a Star Wars novel before it became the setting of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. The new VR experience allows the Star Wars fans who can't visit the American theme parks to experience Batuu. In its announcement, ILMxLAB said Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge will offer “multiple styles of gameplay and difficulty settings.”

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge is the second VR experience developed together by ILMxLAB and Oculus Studios, after last year's Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series. That was exclusive to Oculus' VR devices — none of them are officially available in India — for a year; ILMxLAB announced earlier in May that Vader Immortal would release on PlayStation VR in “summer 2020”. If we had to make an educated guess, we'd say that will also be the case with Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge.

tales from the galaxys edge logo Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxys Edge logo

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge logo
Photo Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

“We are so excited for fans to step into Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge later this year,” ILMxLAB's executive-in-charge Vicki Dobbs Beck said in a prepared statement. “This action-packed adventure not only speaks to the promise of connected and complementary experiences by extending the lore around Black Spire Outpost, it represents another meaningful step in ILMxLAB's quest to transition from storytelling — one-way communication — to storyLIVING [emphasis hers], where you're inside a world making consequential choices that drive your experience forward.”

“The rich storytelling in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge has redefined what a Disney park experience can be, and we are thrilled fans will have an opportunity to discover new stories, meet new characters and explore new regions of the planet Batuu in Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge,” Walt Disney Imagineering's creative executive Scott Trowbridge added. “Now our guests can immerse themselves in these stories both inside and outside our parks.”

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Star Wars, Star Wars Tales from the Galaxys Edge, VR, Virtual Reality, ILMxLAB, Oculus Studios, Lucasfilm, Disney, Star Wars The Last Jedi, Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Amazon to Offer Permanent Jobs to 125,000 Temp Hires

Related Stories

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge VR Experience Announced, Set Between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Kerala's New Liquor App ‘BevQ’ Goes Live on Google Play Store
  2. TikTok’s Rating Back to Normal as Google Removes Negative Reviews
  3. PUBG Mobile Teases to Bring ‘Mysterious Jungle’ Mode on June 1
  4. Huami Amazfit T-Rex Smartwatch Launching in India Next Month
  5. OnePlus 8 Series Sale in India Postponed, Special Sale Announced Instead
  6. Apple Enables Custom Configurations for Mac Computers in India
  7. PUBG Mobile May Be Getting a New Map Called Fourex
  8. Realme Narzo 10A Review
  9. Vivo TWS Neo True Wireless Earphones Listed on Official Site
  10. Samsung Galaxy M21 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. BSNL Launches Rs. 1,599, Rs. 899 Recharge Plans With Up to 1,500 Talktime: Report
  2. SpaceX Launch: How to Watch Crew Dragon Demo-2 Launch Live, Timings, Astronauts, and More
  3. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge VR Experience Announced, Set Between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker
  4. Amazon to Offer Permanent Jobs to 125,000 Temp Hires
  5. Abu Dhabi State Fund, Twitter Said to Be in Talks to Invest in Jio
  6. Moto G8 Power Lite to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart: Price in India, Specifications
  7. OnePlus 8 Special Limited Sale at 12pm Today: Price in India, Launch Offers, More
  8. Twitter Flags China Spokesman's Tweet on COVID-19
  9. Infinix Hot 9, Infinix Hot 9 Pro Launching in India Today at 12 Noon: Expected Specifications
  10. MobiKwik Removed From Google Play for Aarogya Setu Link in App: CEO
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com