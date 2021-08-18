Star Wars: Visions Voice Cast Announced, New Trailer Unveiled by Disney+

Star Wars: Visions has unveiled a new trailer, new images, and its full voice cast, for the original Japanese version and the English dubs. Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Neil Patrick Harris, Alison Brie (Community), David Harbour (Stranger Things), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights), Lucy Liu (Charlie's Angels), Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians), Karen Fukuhara (The Boys), and George Takei (Star Trek) are among the English voice cast, with Temuera Morrison reprising his Star Wars role as Boba Fett. Masaki Terasoma, Akeno Watanabe, Hiroyuki Yoshino, Akio Kaneda, Tokuyoshi Kawashima, Takaya Kamikawa, Chinatsu Akasaki, Shinichiro Miki, and Kenichi Ogata are among the anime veterans who are part of the Japanese voice cast.

The new trailer for Star Wars: Visions — a nine-part anthology series set in a galaxy far, far away — is also available in both Japanese and English, that gives you an idea of what to expect from the voice cast. Personally, I prefer the Japanese version, and not just because it fits the anime visual aesthetic of Star Wars: Visions. Seven Japanese studios and dozens of Japanese animators have worked on the new Star Wars series, including Kamikaze Douga, Twin Engine's Geno Studio and and Studio Colorido, TRIGGER, Kinema Citrus, Science Saru, and Production I.G. Lucasfilm previously gave us details on all nine episodes. Here's the full English and Japanese voice cast for Star Wars: Visions, divided by its nine episodes, via Disney+:

Star Wars: Visions English dub trailer

Star Wars: Visions English dub cast

The Duel: Brian Tee (Ronin), Lucy Liu (Bandit Leader), Jaden Waldman (Village Chief)

Tatooine Rhapsody: Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Jay), Bobby Moynihan (Geezer), Temuera Morrison (Boba Fett), Shelby Young (K-344), Marc Thompson (Lan)

The Twins: Neil Patrick Harris (Karre), Alison Brie (Am), Jonathan Lipow (B-20N)

The Village Bride: Karen Fukuhara (F), Nichole Sakura (Haru), Christopher Sean (Asu), Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (Valco), Andrew Kishino (Izuma), Stephanie Sheh (Saku)

The Ninth Jedi: Kimiko Glenn (Kara), Andrew Kishino (Juro), Simu Liu (Zhima), Masi Oka (Ethan), Greg Chun (Roden), Neil Kaplan (Narrator), Michael Sinterniklaas (Hen Jin)

T0-B1: Jaden Waldman (T0-B1), Kyle Chandler (Mitaka)

The Elder: David Harbour (Tajin), Jordan Fisher (Dan), James Hong (The Elder)

Lop & Ocho: Anna Cathcart (Lop), Hiromi Dames (Ocho), Paul Nakauchi (Yasaburo), Kyle McCarley (Imperial Officer)

Akakiri: Henry Golding (Tsubaki), Jamie Chung (Misa), George Takei (Senshuu), Keone Young (Kamahachi), Lorraine Toussaint (Masago)

Star Wars: Visions Japanese trailer

Star Wars: Visions Japanese cast

The Duel: Masaki Terasoma (Ronin), Akeno Watanabe (Bandit Leader), Yūko Sanpei (Village Chief)

Tatooine Rhapsody: Hiroyuki Yoshino (Jay), Kōusuke Goto (Geezer), Akio Kaneda (Boba Fett), Masayo Fujita (K-344), Anri Katsu (Lan)

The Twins: Junya Enoki (Karre), Ryoko Shiraishi (Am), Tokuyoshi Kawashima (B-20N)

The Village Bride: Asami Seto (F), Megumi Han (Haru), Yūma Uchida (Asu), Takaya Kamikawa(Vaan), Yoshimitsu Shimoyama (Izuma), Mariya Ise (Saku)

The Ninth Jedi: Chinatsu Akasaki (Kara), Chō (Juro), Shinichiro Miki (Zhima), Hiromu Mineta (Ethan), Kazuya Nakai (Roden), Akio Ōtsuka, (Narrator), Daisuke Hirakawa (Hen Jin)

T0-B1: Masako Nozawa (T0-B1), Tsutomu Isobe (Mitaka)

The Elder: Takaya Hashi (Tajin), Kenichi Ogata (The Elder), Yuichi Nakamura (Dan)

Lop & Ocho: Seiran Kobayashi (Lop), Risa Shimizu (Ocho), Tadahisa Fujimura (Yasaburo), Taisuke Nakano (Imperial Officer)

Akakiri: Yū Miyazaki (Tsubaki), Lynn (Misa), Chō (Senshuu), Wataru Takagi (Kamahachi),Yukari Nozawa (Masago)

“Lucasfilm is partnering with seven of the most talented anime studios in Japan to bring their signature style and unique vision of the Star Wars galaxy to this inspired new series,” Star Wars: Visions executive producer and Lucasfilm's VP for franchise content and strategy James Waugh said in a prepared statement. “Their stories showcase the full spectrum of bold storytelling found across Japanese animation; each told with a freshness and voice that expands our understanding of what a Star Wars story can be, and celebrates a galaxy that has been such an inspiration to so many visionary storytellers.”

Star Wars: Visions premieres September 22 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.

Ryoko Shiraishi/ Alison Brie as Am, Junya Enoki/ Neil Patrick Harris as Karre in Star Wars: Visions “The Twins”

Photo Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

Chinatsu Akasaki/ Kimiko Glenn as Kara in Star Wars: Visions “The Ninth Jedi”

Photo Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

Masaki Terasoma/ Brian Tee as Ronin in Star Wars: Visions “The Duel”

Photo Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm