Star Wars: Visions Voice Cast Announced, New Trailer Unveiled by Disney+

Star Wars: Visions has unveiled a new trailer, new images, and its full voice cast, for the original Japanese version and the English dubs. Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Neil Patrick Harris, Alison Brie (Community), David Harbour (Stranger Things), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights), Lucy Liu (Charlie's Angels), Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians), Karen Fukuhara (The Boys), and George Takei (Star Trek) are among the English voice cast, with Temuera Morrison reprising his Star Wars role as Boba Fett. Masaki Terasoma, Akeno Watanabe, Hiroyuki Yoshino, Akio Kaneda, Tokuyoshi Kawashima, Takaya Kamikawa, Chinatsu Akasaki, Shinichiro Miki, and Kenichi Ogata are among the anime veterans who are part of the Japanese voice cast.
The new trailer for Star Wars: Visions — a nine-part anthology series set in a galaxy far, far away — is also available in both Japanese and English, that gives you an idea of what to expect from the voice cast. Personally, I prefer the Japanese version, and not just because it fits the anime visual aesthetic of Star Wars: Visions. Seven Japanese studios and dozens of Japanese animators have worked on the new Star Wars series, including Kamikaze Douga, Twin Engine's Geno Studio and and Studio Colorido, TRIGGER, Kinema Citrus, Science Saru, and Production I.G. Lucasfilm previously gave us details on all nine episodes. Here's the full English and Japanese voice cast for Star Wars: Visions, divided by its nine episodes, via Disney+:
Star Wars: Visions English dub trailer
Star Wars: Visions Japanese trailer
“Lucasfilm is partnering with seven of the most talented anime studios in Japan to bring their signature style and unique vision of the Star Wars galaxy to this inspired new series,” Star Wars: Visions executive producer and Lucasfilm's VP for franchise content and strategy James Waugh said in a prepared statement. “Their stories showcase the full spectrum of bold storytelling found across Japanese animation; each told with a freshness and voice that expands our understanding of what a Star Wars story can be, and celebrates a galaxy that has been such an inspiration to so many visionary storytellers.”
Star Wars: Visions premieres September 22 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.
