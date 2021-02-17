Technology News
loading

Rian Johnson’s Star Wars Trilogy Is Still ‘Happening’: Report

But still no word on when we might see it.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 17 February 2021 12:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Rian Johnson’s Star Wars Trilogy Is Still ‘Happening’: Report

Photo Credit: David James/Lucasfilm

Rian Johnson, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac on the sets of Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Highlights
  • Johnson’s Star Wars trilogy announced in November 2017
  • There have been no developments since
  • Patty Jenkins, Taika Waititi, Kevin Feige also have Star Wars movies

Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer-director Rian Johnson was handed the reins to an all-new Star Wars trilogy in November 2017, several weeks prior to the release of The Last Jedi. That showed the confidence Lucasfilm had in Johnson to chart the future of Star Wars on the big screen. But there's been virtually no news in the three years since, to the point that fans have been wondering if Johnson's trilogy had quietly been scrapped. But a new report says that Johnson's Star Wars trilogy is “happening”, but there is still no rough timeline as he's busy with other non-Star Wars projects.

Author Sariah Wilson had a virtual chat with Johnson on Tuesday, and in a tweet later she said: “Yes, Rian's SW trilogy is still on. No dates or timelines because he has other projects going on, but it is happening. [emphasis hers] THAT IS ALL I KNOW ABOUT IT.” The full interview has yet to be released, though it seems there isn't more to that answer given what Wilson said on Twitter.

Still, it serves to confirm that Lucasfilm hasn't done away with Johnson's Star Wars trilogy, even though all signs pointed to that. Not only have we not gotten any developments since the announcement, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy made no mention of it either during Disney's big presentation back in December — where Kennedy name-checked Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi's foray into the Star Wars universe, and announced Rogue Squadron, the next Star Wars movie from Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins for December 2023.

This means Johnson's Star Wars trilogy won't kick off before December 2025 at the earliest, as that is currently the next official slot for a big-screen Star Wars adventure announced by Disney. Of course, Waititi's Star Wars film could take that place too, in which case Johnson's trilogy might see itself pushed to December 2027. If that happens, it would mean a decade-long gap between the trilogy's announcement and its premiere. And there's also that Star Wars movie idea from Marvel chief Kevin Feige. For what it's worth, Disney and Lucasfilm could decide to change the release schedule altogether and slot in more Star Wars films.

But that depends on Johnson's workload, and he seems to be in no rush right now. Of the “other projects” that Wilson noted, the only one we know about is Knives Out 2, the sequel to the 2019 critically acclaimed murder mystery film. Johnson is also an executive producer on Netflix's The Three-Body Problem series.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Star Wars, Rian Johnson, Star Wars The Last Jedi
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Miniature Moon Rover From Hungary to Join Search for Water on Lunar Surface

Related Stories

Rian Johnson’s Star Wars Trilogy Is Still ‘Happening’: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A12 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. NASA’s Perseverance Rover Set to Land on Mars This Week
  3. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G Price, Specifications Leak
  4. Moto G30, Moto G10 With Quad Rear Cameras and 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  5. UAE’s Hope Mars Probe Sends Home Its First Image of the Red Planet
  6. Google Strikes Deal With Australian News Outlet Amid Content Payment Row
  7. Nothing Becomes Sole Owner of Smartphone Company Essential: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy F62 With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. Amazon to Start Device Manufacturing in India in 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' Bid
  10. Google Agrees to Pay $76 Million to French Publishers for News in Search
#Latest Stories
  1. Rian Johnson’s Star Wars Trilogy Is Still ‘Happening’: Report
  2. Xbox Wireless Headset With Dolby Atmos Support, Voice Isolation, and 15-Hour Battery Life Launched
  3. Miniature Moon Rover From Hungary to Join Search for Water on Lunar Surface
  4. WandaVision to Kick Off MCU Phase 4 Docuseries Assembled on March 12
  5. eBay-Adevinta Deal: UK Watchdog Voices Concern Over $9.2-Billion Acquisition
  6. Nokia 5.4 to Go on Sale Today via Flipkart and Nokia.com, Nokia Power Earbuds Lite Now Available
  7. Google News Content Payment Row: Australia Says New Laws Already Working
  8. Amazon Quietly Acquires Australia-Based Shopify Rival Selz
  9. 5G Phones May Interfere With Aircraft Altitude Instruments, French Regulator Says
  10. Bitcoin Crosses $50,000 as It Wins More Mainstream Acceptance
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com