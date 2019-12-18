Technology News
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Ticket Bookings Live in Select Cities Across India

Available on BookMyShow and Paytm. PVR, INOX, Cinépolis, or Carnival Cinemas yet to begin bookings.

Updated: 18 December 2019 10:37 IST
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Ticket Bookings Live in Select Cities Across India

Photo Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

Adam Driver as Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is out December 20 in India
  • Big cinemas haven’t opened bookings for new Star Wars movie
  • The Rise of Skywalker available in India in English and Hindi

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ticket bookings are now live in select cities and screens across India, though none of the big cinema chains have opened sales yet. Tickets for the highly-awaited conclusion to the Skywalker saga are now available on ticketing partners BookMyShow and Paytm. Tickets are not yet live for theatres owned by PVR, INOX, Cinépolis, or Carnival Cinemas. We will update this piece when we spot any changes. We expect The Rise of Skywalker tickets to be available across all platforms soon, given there are less than two days to release at this point. While Disney India has recently expanded pre-bookings to five days before release for big titles, Star Wars clearly does not make the cut.

Tickets for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker are available in English and Hindi in 2D, 3D, and IMAX across India, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Kochi, Surat, Patna, and Aurangabad. At the time of writing, The Rise of Skywalker tickets were not live in Delhi NCR, Chandigarh, Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kanpur, Nagpur, Indore, Bhopal, Vizag, Vadodara, Ludhiana, Agra, Nashik, Meerut, Rajkot, and Varanasi. Depending on where you live, what screen you choose, and what time you decide to watch it, ticket prices for the new Star Wars movie vary from Rs. 110 to Rs. 350.

Gadgets 360 had first reached out to Disney India last week to inquire when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ticket bookings would begin, but the studio hasn't responded to repeated requests for comment. Tickets first went live on Tuesday night in India.

The third chapter of the Star Wars sequel trilogy stars Daisy Ridley as Rey, Adam Driver as Kylo Ren, John Boyega as Finn, Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron, Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, Carrie Fisher as Leia Organa, Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian, Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca, Anthony Daniels as C-3PO, Domhnall Gleeson as General Hux, Kelly Marie Tran as Rose Tico, Lupita Nyong'o as Maz Kanata, Naomi Ackie as Jannah, Richard E. Grant as Allegiant General Pryde, Keri Russell as Zorii Bliss, Dominic Monaghan as Beaumont Kin, and Ian McDiarmid as Palpatine.

Here's the official synopsis for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, via Lucasfilm:

“The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more as Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron's journey continues. With the power and knowledge of generations behind them, the final battle commences.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will release December 20 in India in English and Hindi.

All You Need to Know About Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Watch a New Hair-Raising Teaser for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars: Episode IX Is Bolder Due to Rian Johnson, Says J.J. Abrams

Here's Why Game of Thrones Creators Quit Star Wars

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.

Further reading: Star Wars, Star Wars Episode 9, Star Wars Episode IX, Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker, Disney, Disney India, Lucasfilm, BookMyShow, Paytm, PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, Carnival Cinemas
