Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Hits Disney+ Hotstar on Star Wars Day

That’s May 4, in less than a week.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 28 April 2020 12:54 IST
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Hits Disney+ Hotstar on Star Wars Day

Photo Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

Daisy Ridley as Rey in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

  • Rise of Skywalker joins all other Star Wars movies on Disney+ Hotstar
  • Arrives with Clone Wars series finale, The Mandalorian docu-series
  • The Rise of Skywalker has the lowest critical rating in Skywalker saga

The Skywalker saga is complete, on streaming. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker — the ninth and final chapter of the nine-episode arc that George Lucas kicked off in 1977 — is coming to Disney+ Hotstar on May 4, also known as Star Wars Day (May the 4th, as in “may the force be with you”). With that, all nine entries — alongside Episode I: The Phantom Menace, Episode II: Attack of the Clones, Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, Episode IV: A New Hope, Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, Episode VII: The Force Awakens, and Episode VIII: The Last Jedi — will be available for streaming in India, all on Disney+ Hotstar.

Review: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Is Too Beholden to the Past

Disney+ announced early Monday in the US that Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker would arrive two months early to the streaming platform, wherever available. Disney+ Hotstar confirmed as much late on Monday in India. (In Netherlands, The Rise of Skywalker will be added May 5, due to the Memorial Day holiday.) The Rise of Skywalker arrives alongside two other Star Wars entries on May 4: the series finale of the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the start of the behind-the-scenes docu-series Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.

Directed by The Force Awakens' J.J. Abrams, off a script by Chris Terrio & Abrams, The Rise of Skywalker stars Carrie Fisher as Leia Organa, Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, Adam Driver as Kylo Ren, Daisy Ridley as Rey, John Boyega as Finn, Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron, Anthony Daniels as C-3PO, Naomi Ackie as Jannah, Domhnall Gleeson as General Hux, Richard E. Grant as Allegiant General Pryde, Lupita Nyong'o as Maz Kanata, Keri Russell as Zorii Bliss, Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca, Kelly Marie Tran as Rose Tico, with Ian McDiarmid as Palpatine, and Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian.

A Spoiler-Filled Review of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

In the Skywalker saga, The Rise of Skywalker has the lowest critical rating of any entry, with a 52 percent score on reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (The Phantom Menace, generally considered the weakest of the lot, is close behind at 53 percent.) The ninth episode delivered an unsatisfying conclusion to not only the Star Wars sequel trilogy but the Skywalker saga on the whole. Abrams showed too much love and respect for the original trilogy, betrayed what The Last Jedi (Review) had put forth, and was a disservice to George Lucas' imagination with the franchise.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits Disney+ Hotstar on May 4.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Star Wars, Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker, Star Wars Episode 9, Star Wars Episode IX, Disney Plus Hotstar, Lucasfilm, JJ Abrams
