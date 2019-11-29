Technology News
loading

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker New Teaser Promises ‘The Final Word’ in the Saga

Featuring the iconic “Duel of the Fates”.

By | Updated: 29 November 2019 10:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker New Teaser Promises ‘The Final Word’ in the Saga

Photo Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

Daisy Ridley as Rey in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Highlights
  • Star Wars: Episode 9 release date in India is December 20
  • Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac part of Episode 9 cast
  • The Rise of Skywalker tickets not available in India right now

Disney and Lucasfilm have released a new hair-raising thirty-second TV spot for Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker, which is filled with action from start to end — featuring much of the principal cast members in the likes of Rey (Daisy Ridley), Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), Finn (John Boyega), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), and the droid BB-8 — and contains only one ominous and meta line of dialogue from Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid): “This will be the final word in the story of Skywalker.” But more importantly, it includes a version of John Williams' iconic theme from 1999's Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, “Duel of the Fates”.

 

The use of that booming orchestra piece is somewhat fitting considering the new The Rise of Skywalker TV spot is titled “Duel” and opens with Rey squaring off with Kylo Ren. Their lightsaber duel will likely be part of the film's climax, which works as a parallel to the first time “Duel of the Fates” was played on the screen in Star Wars, during the final lightsaber duel between Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson), Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), and Darth Maul (Ray Park) in The Phantom Menace.

As for the rest of the new Episode IX TV spot, it features Rey taking out a pursuing First Order pod, Finn dodging TIE fighter blasters as he pilots the Millennium Falcon, and Poe Dameron screaming in anguish as an X-wing starfighter is taken out by the First Order. Of course, it's possible that the last of them is simply an editing trick. Towards the end, Rey looks at a charred TIE fighter that might be Kylo Ren's — the new one in The Rise of Skywalker, which Rey jumps over, is called “TIE Whisper” — and new alien Babu Frik does an evil laugh.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is out December 20 in India and across the world. The TV spot closes out by saying “get tickets now”, but that's not applicable to India, where ticket sales won't open until a week prior to release date.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Star Wars, Star Wars Episode 9, Star Wars Episode IX, Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker, Disney, Lucasfilm, John Williams, The Phantom Menace
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Scammers Increasingly Using Browser Push Notifications to Defraud People: Kaspersky
Intel Opening Design Centre in Hyderabad Next Week
Honor Smartphones
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker New Teaser Promises ‘The Final Word’ in the Saga
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Friday 2019: Best Tech Deals to Buy From India
  2. Realme 5s to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today
  3. Black Friday 2019: What to Buy from India & How to Prepare
  4. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  5. Facebook App May Soon Get Dark Mode, Testing Hints
  6. An Alien Comet From Another Star Is Soaring Through Our Solar System
  7. Samsung Reveals Android 10 Update Release Schedule for India
  8. Vivo U20 vs Vivo U10: What's the Difference?
  9. Vivo U20 Next Sale Set for December 2 via Amazon, Vivo.com
  10. WhatsApp Spotted Working on Self-Destructing Messages Feature
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pay Spotted Working on a New Gold Gifting Option: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy A51 Spotted on US FCC Certification Database, Tips Imminent Launch
  3. Mi Credit Platform for Personal Loans to Be Re-Launched in India on December 3
  4. Apple Design Guru Jonathan Ive Has Left the Company
  5. Oppo Reno 3 5G Teased to Pack 4,025mAh Battery, Reno 3 Pro 5G Render Leak Suggests Hole-Punch Display
  6. Redmi K30 to Feature 'World’s First High-Resolution Image Sensor': Report
  7. Black Widow: India Release Date Brought Forward to April 2020
  8. Black Friday 2019 Turns 'Block Friday' as French Activists Bar Access to Amazon Depot
  9. Apple Asks Chinese Manufacturers to Ramp Up AirPods Pro Production: Report
  10. European Space Agency Gets EUR 14.4 Billion Funding to Meet New Challenges
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.