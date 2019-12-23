Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker brought in $373.5 million (about Rs. 2,657 crores) worldwide on its opening weekend, which would be amazing for most films but is below projections for a Star Wars movie. By comparison, its predecessors — Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi — had earned $529 million (about Rs. 3,764 crores) and $451 million (about Rs. 3,209 crores) on their respective opening weekends, also in December. Of course, it's unfair to compare anything to The Force Awakens, which was serving years of pent-up demand. Some box office analysts are attributing the drop to The Rise of Skywalker's release date being closer to Christmas than previous entries.

Review: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Is Too Beholden to the Past

It's too early to say but you can't also ignore the fact that The Rise of Skywalker has lower critical appreciation in comparison too. While The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi have a 93 and 91 percent “fresh” rating on reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, The Rise of Skywalker currently sits at a “rotten” 57 percent. Barring the 2008 animated feature entry Star Wars: The Clone Wars, this is the second lowest figure for a Star Wars movie after Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (53 percent). That in itself says a lot. Audience score is split: 8.64 rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but 7.0 on IMDb.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Spoilers — Not the End We Were Looking for

Of its $373.5 million debut, The Rise of Skywalker made $175.5 million (about Rs. 1,248 crores) in the US and Canada. The remaining $198 million (about Rs. 1,408 crores) came in from 52 markets from the rest of the world, with the biggest contributors being the UK ($26.8 million), Germany ($21.8 million), France ($15.2 million), Japan ($14.6 million), Australia ($12.6 million), China ($12.1 million), Spain ($7.6 million), Mexico ($7.4 million), Brazil ($5.9 million), Italy ($5.9 million), Russia ($5.8 million), and Sweden ($4.6 million). Gadgets 360 has reached out to Disney India for the new Star Wars movie's box office collection in the country. We will update if we hear back.

The Rise of Skywalker has rolled out pretty much everywhere, with Vietnam (January 3), the Philippines (January 8), and South Korea (January 8) the only ones left.

Jumanji: The Next Level Review: Not Quite the Next Level

Meanwhile, Jumanji: The Next Level added $58.7 million (about Rs. 417.6 crores) in its second weekend, taking its global total to $312 million (about Rs. 2,219 crores). It has yet to open in Italy (December 25), Australia (December 26), and Brazil (January 16).

Frozen 2 Review: Sparks of Magic, but Should Disney Have Let It Go?

Frozen 2 garnered another $43.9 million (about Rs. 312.3 crores) this weekend, which pushed the Disney sequel to $1.103 billion (about Rs. 7,847 crores), making it the fifth biggest animated film of all time behind The Lion King ($1.656 billion), Frozen ($1.29 billion), Incredibles 2 ($1.242 billion), and Minions ($1.159 billion).