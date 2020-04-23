Technology News
Star Wars Female-Centric Series in the Works With Russian Doll’s Leslye Headland: Report

Set in a different era than other Star Wars TV shows.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 23 April 2020 12:06 IST
Photo Credit: IFC Films, Disney/Lucasfilm

(inset) Leslye Headland

Highlights
  • Headland will write, serve as showrunner on new Star Wars series
  • No word on characters, plot details for new Star Wars series
  • New Star Wars series will be available on Disney+ Hotstar in India

Just a day on from The Mandalorian kicking off work on season 3, even more Star Wars is on the way. Disney-owned Lucasfilm is reportedly developing a new female-centric Star Wars series, which takes place in a different timeline of the galaxy far, far away than the one explored in other TV shows revolving around the nine-episode Skywalker Saga. Leslye Headland, the co-creator, showrunner, and executive producer of the Netflix sci-fi comedy-drama series Russian Doll, is behind the new idea of the as-yet untitled Star Wars series, which will be available on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Variety brings word of the new female-centric Star Wars series, claiming people with the matter told it that Headland will serve as writer and showrunner on the project, which is currently in the process of finding other production staff members. There are no details on the series' plot. It would be the fourth live-action Star Wars TV show on Disney+. Beyond The Mandalorian, there's a Rogue One prequel series centred on Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), and an Obi-Wan Kenobi prequel series with Ewan McGregor.

As for the different timeline, it's all down to educated guesses at this juncture. The Mandalorian takes place between Episode VI – Return of the Jedi and Episode VII – The Force Awakens, the Cassian Andor prequel series naturally takes prior to Rogue One (and Episode IV – A New Hope), and the Obi-Wan prequel series is set between Episode III – Revenge of the Sith and Episode IV – A New Hope.

In addition to Russian Doll, Headland is known for the 2012 rom-com Bachelorette based on her own play, and the 2015 rom-com Sleeping with Other People, both of which she wrote and directed. Previously on TV, Headland has written for the comedy crime drama Terriers, and directed episodes of Russian Doll, the comedy-drama SMILF, and the comedy Black Monday.

For Star Wars, this joins a number of film projects in development, including a trilogy from The Last Jedi writer-director Rian Johnson, one based on the Knights of the Old Republic video game from Shutter Island writer Laeta Kalogridis, and another idea from Marvel Studios president Kevin Fiege.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Star Wars, Lucasfilm, Disney, Disney Plus Hotstar
