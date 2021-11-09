Technology News
loading

Star Wars Movie Rogue Squadron Delays Production Due to Director Patty Jenkins’ Schedule: Reports

Patty Jenkins has Cleopatra and Wonder Woman 3 to direct as well.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 9 November 2021 11:57 IST
Star Wars Movie Rogue Squadron Delays Production Due to Director Patty Jenkins’ Schedule: Reports

Photo Credit: Aaron Poole/AMPAS

Patty Jenkins

Highlights
  • Rogue Squadron release date still set for December 2023
  • Production supposed to begin in 2022, but now postponed
  • Several other Star Wars movies are also in development

Rogue Squadron has reportedly been indefinitely delayed. The next Star Wars movie from Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins was due to enter pre-production by the end of 2021 and begin filming sometime in 2022. But now, Rogue Squadron has been taken off the production schedule entirely, according to trade reports. This is reportedly due to Jenkins' schedule and prior commitments — that includes the Gal Gadot-led Cleopatra, which Jenkins signed onto a couple of months prior to Disney announcing Rogue Squadron. Still, for the time being, Rogue Squadron is holding onto its December 2023 release date.

The Hollywood Reporter first brought word of the production delay on Rogue Squadron, the first Star Wars movie since the disappointing conclusion to The Skywalker Saga with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Deadline confirmed the news half an hour later, noting that Rogue Squadron had yet to begun casting. People familiar with the matter told THR that Rogue Squadron makers and producers realised that Jenkins' schedule didn't leave room for the next Star Wars movie to be filmed in 2022. “The hope is that once Jenkins' fulfils her previous commitments, she will be able to return to the project,” THR concluded, which can result in a lengthy delay.

It's a little funny to me that this delay wasn't anticipated. We have known since last December that Jenkins has three feature projects on her dock: the aforementioned Cleopatra with Paramount Pictures, Rogue Squadron at Lucasfilm and Disney, and Wonder Woman 3 also with Gadot. THR notes that Jenkins and writer Matthew Robinson (Love and Monsters) have been developing Rogue Squadron for “over a year,” which means the Star Wars movie was being worked on even before news of Cleopatra and Wonder Woman 3 broke. There was no way that Jenkins was going to manage three big movies — all of which she is also directing — at the same time.

While Rogue Squadron is currently holding onto its near-Christmas 2023 release date, it's always possible that another Star Wars movie takes its place. Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi is developing one that he is also co-writing with 1917 and Last Night in Soho writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns. Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm presidents Kevin Feige and Kathleen Kennedy are collaborating on another idea. Another Star Wars film has been in development with Sleight director J.D. Dillard and Luke Cage writer Matt Owens. And of course, there's an entire new trilogy in the hands of Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer-director Rian Johnson, which was still happening as of February this year.

In addition to the December 2023 date, Disney has also booked December 2025 and December 2027 for two more Star Wars movies.

Star Wars' future is brighter on the series side meanwhile. The Book of Boba Fett — internally referred to as The Mandalorian season 2.5 — expands the franchise starting late December. It will be followed by the prequel series Obi-Wan Kenobi with Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader, the Diego Luna-led Rogue One spin-off Andor, and The Mandalorian season 3 in 2022. Three other series are also in development: Ahsoka with Rosario Dawson and Christensen, High Republic-set The Acolyte from Russian Doll's Leslye Headland, and Lando about Lando Calrissian from Dear White People's Justin Simien.

It's a John Cena double-header this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss The Suicide Squad, and later, Fast & Furious 9 (from 28:03). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Rogue Squadron, Star Wars, Patty Jenkins, Cleopatra, Wonder Woman 3, Lucasfilm, Disney
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Toshiba to Split Business Into Three Amidst Crises, Buyout Offer: Report

Related Stories

Star Wars Movie Rogue Squadron Delays Production Due to Director Patty Jenkins’ Schedule: Reports
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Unveils Stranger Things 4 Release Date, New Teaser, Episode Titles
  2. It’s Raining All-Time Highs for Bitcoin, Ether; Many Others Benefit
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition India Launch Teased, Price Confirmed
  4. Eternals Box Office Starts With $162 Million Opening Weekend
  5. All You Need to Know About Forza Horizon 5
  6. How to Use WhatsApp on Multiple Devices Without Keeping Your Phone Online
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. Installation of Private EV Charger Will Cost Delhi Residents Rs. 2,500
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. How to Use 2 WhatsApp Accounts on 1 Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. McAfee to Be Taken Private by Advent-Led Group in $14-Billion Deal
  2. Lava Agni 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. New York Mayor-Elect Wants Schools to Include Blockchain, Crypto Literacy to Its Curriculum
  4. Forza Horizon 5 Accessibility Features to Include Sign Language Support During Cutscenes
  5. Star Wars Movie Rogue Squadron Delays Production Due to Director Patty Jenkins’ Schedule: Reports
  6. Toshiba to Split Business Into Three Amidst Crises, Buyout Offer: Report
  7. Infinix Note 11S With MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Virgin Galactic Has Sold 100 More Space Tickets, Commercial Services Expected to Begin by End of 2022
  9. Bitcoin, Ether Hit New All-Time Highs as Crypto Market Sees Upsurge
  10. Installation of Private Electric Vehicle Charger Will Cost Delhi Residents Rs. 2,500
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com