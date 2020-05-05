Technology News
loading

Star Wars: Thor: Ragnarok’s Taika Waititi, 1917 Writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns Team Up on New Movie

Lucasfilm also confirmed the Disney+ Star Wars series from Leslye Headland.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 5 May 2020 14:38 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Star Wars: Thor: Ragnarok’s Taika Waititi, 1917 Writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns Team Up on New Movie

Photo Credit: Nick Agro/AMPAS

Taika Waititi, Krysty Wilson-Cairns at the 2020 Oscars

Highlights
  • No release date or year has been set for either
  • One of six (two official) Star Wars movies in the works
  • Waititi directed The Mandalorian season 1 finale

Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi will write and direct a new Star Wars movie, Disney-owned Lucasfilm announced Monday on Star Wars Day. Waititi — an Oscar-winning writer on last year's satirical Nazi comedy-drama Jojo Rabbit — will co-write the as-yet untitled Star Wars movie with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, who wrote the BAFTA and Oscar-winning war film 1917. No details have been revealed about Waititi's Star Wars movie, and no release date or year has been set either.

Additionally, Lucasfilm confirmed that Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland will write, executive produce, and serve as showrunner on a new Star Wars series for Disney+, though it had nothing to say about its focus (female-centric) or timeline (different from other Star Wars series at Disney+), as was previously reported. No release date or year has been set for Headland's series as well.

Waititi's Star Wars movie joins several big-screen projects in the works. Prior to the release of The Last Jedi in 2016, its writer-director Rian Johnson was handed a new trilogy that will have no connection to the Skywalker saga. Then in May last year, Shutter Island writer Laeta Kalogridis was said to be working on a Knights of the Old Republic adaptation, set 4,000 years before the creation of the Empire.

In September, Disney officially announced that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy would collaborate on a Star Wars movie. Back in January, a report claimed that a film set during the High Republic era, set 200 years before Episode I, was in development. And a month later, it was reported that Sleight writer-director J.D. Dillard and Luke Cage writer Matt Owens had another idea.

None of those films have a release date or year attached too, though in May last year, Disney had dated three untitled Star Wars movies between 2022 and 2026. That was before Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss left the Star Wars galaxy.

For Waititi, the Star Wars movie will likely come after his feature film adaptation of the documentary Next Goal Wins, about the American Samoan football team trying to qualify for the FIFA World Cup; and the Ragnarok sequel Thor: Love and Thunder — slated for February 2022 — which turns Natalie Portman into the Mighty Thor. Waititi has previously been involved with Star Wars on The Mandalorian, wherein he directed the season 1 finale and voiced the droid IG-11.

Wilson-Cairns made her feature film debut with 1917, and was nominated for best screenplay at the 2020 Oscars. Her next movie is Edgar Wright's psychological horror Last Night in Soho, which was originally scheduled for a September release but has been pushed off due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Wilson-Cairns has also been hired by Amazon to adapt Evan Ratliff's non-fiction book, “The Mastermind: Drugs. Empire. Murder. Betrayal.”, about a programmer-turned-cartel boss.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Star Wars, Taika Waititi, Lucasfilm, Disney, Disney Plus Hotstar
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
WhatsApp Pay to Launch in India by May-End With 3 Banks on Board: Report
Web Stories
Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop

Related Stories

Star Wars: Thor: Ragnarok’s Taika Waititi, 1917 Writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns Team Up on New Movie
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi 10 Set to Launch in India on May 8
  2. Airtel Customers Get Free Zee5 Access Until July 12
  3. JioFiber Set-Top Box Adds Amazon Prime Video Streaming Support
  4. Realme X3 SuperZoom Tipped to Pack 4,200mAh Battery, Snapdragon 855+ SoC
  5. Netflix Sets May Release Date for SRK’s Zombie Horror Series, Betaal
  6. WhatsApp Pay Said to Go Live in India By May-End
  7. Here’s How to Play Ludo King With Friends Online
  8. Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal Start Taking Orders for Non-Essential Products
  9. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  10. Mrs. Serial Killer Is One of the Stupidest Movies of All Time
#Latest Stories
  1. Super Flower Moon 2020: When is May Supermoon, Timing, How to Watch Super Flower Moon Live
  2. Redmi Note 9 Pro Next Sale on May 6 via Amazon, Mi.com at 12 Noon: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  3. Microsoft Windows 10X Will Come to Single-Screen Devices First, Windows 10 May 2020 Update Features Teased
  4. Star Wars: Thor: Ragnarok’s Taika Waititi, 1917 Writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns Team Up on New Movie
  5. WhatsApp Pay to Launch in India by May-End With 3 Banks on Board: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Expected to Get One UI 2.1 Update in June
  7. OnePlus 8 Pro OxygenOS 10.5.6 Update Rolling Out, Brings Camera Fixes: Reports
  8. Aarogya Setu: Smartphones Without App Will Draw Punishment Users in Noida, Greater Noida, Says Police
  9. Uber's Middle East Business Careem Cuts 31 Percent of Workforce
  10. France Refuses Coronavirus Funds to Amazon in Labour Dispute
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com