Kevin Feige’s Star Wars Movie Taps Loki’s Michael Waldron as Writer: Reports

Waldron’s third Disney project after Loki and Doctor Strange 2.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 8 January 2021 11:31 IST
Photo Credit: IMDb, Disney/Lucasfilm

(inset) Michael Waldron

Loki creator and showrunner Michael Waldron has reportedly been hired to write Kevin Feige's Star Wars movie. This is the first bit of news we've had on the project since its official announcement in September 2019. As the president at Marvel Studios and chief creative officer of Marvel Entertainment, Feige has overseen the Marvel Cinematic Universe from the start as a permanent producer. Feige will also produce his Star Wars film idea, alongside Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy. Nothing else is known about Feige's Star Wars movie at the moment.

Deadline first brought word of Waldron being tapped as the screenwriter for Feige's Star Wars pitch, with Variety confirming it shortly after. Both noted that this is part of a larger deal Waldron has signed at Disney — a rare thing at the studio — that is expected to include Loki season 2. Waldron is also the writer on the Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, that is being directed by Sam Raimi (Spider-Man 2) and is slated to release March 2022 in cinemas worldwide. Waldron's first Disney project, Loki, premieres in May on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.

Waldron's hiring reveals that Feige's Star Wars movie is still alive and kicking. It wasn't mentioned by Disney at all during its big December presentation, where it revealed a new Star Wars movie (Rogue Squadron from Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins) and four new series. Feige's film wasn't the only Star Wars project that didn't get a nod in. Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer-director Rian Johnson's trilogy was also ignored. With Rogue Squadron slated to open December 2023, the earliest Feige's Star Wars movie could arrive looks to be December 2025.

Star Wars Movies Delayed a Year as Disney Unveils New Release Dates

Before Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Waldron got his start with Dan Harmon on his cult sitcom Community and moved onto his next project Rick and Morty with Harmon. His first credited writing gig was on Harmon's adventure comedy HarmonQuest. Waldron wrote an episode of Rick and Morty season 4 and then went to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has also served as an executive producer on wrestling drama Heels that is awaiting a release date.

Disney declined to comment.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Star Wars, Kevin Feige, Michael Waldron, Lucasfilm, Disney
OnePlus Watch, OnePlus Watch RX, OnePlus Band Details Leaked Through OnePlus Health App

