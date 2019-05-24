Technology News

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Movie Being Written by Laeta Kalogridis: Report

It will allegedly be the first episode in a potential trilogy.

By | Updated: 24 May 2019 11:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Movie Being Written by Laeta Kalogridis: Report

Photo Credit: BioWare/LucasArts

Darth Malak in Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Highlights
  • Kalogridis is ‘close to finishing the first script’
  • She is first female Star Wars writer in four decades
  • KOTOR is listed among the best games of all time

At Star Wars Celebration Chicago 2019 last month, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy revealed that it was “developing something” based on Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, the critically-acclaimed 2003 role-playing video game made by BioWare that is considered among the best video games of all time. A new report now claims that writer Laeta Kalogridis (Shutter Island) is currently working on a script for the same, which would be the first episode in a trilogy, though it remains unclear if Disney has greenlit the project or will deliver its verdict after Kalogridis has finished writing.

BuzzFeed News has the details on the new development, claiming that three people familiar with the matter conveyed Kalogridis' attachment to a feature film adaptation of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, which is known as KOTOR within the Star Wars fandom. She is reportedly “close to finishing the first script” of the potential Knights of the Old Republic trilogy. If the KOTOR project goes ahead at Disney-Lucasfilm, Kalogridis would be the first female Star Wars writer since Leigh Brackett, who co-wrote Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back with Lawrence Kasdan.

Set roughly 4,000 years before the rise of the Galactic Empire, Knights of the Old Republic has the player-character fighting a Sith uprising, led by Darth Malak, against the Republic. You eventually team up with the Jedi Knight Bastila Shan and train to be a Jedi to defeat Malak. During its story, KOTOR features the Jedi Academy, Wookiees, droids, ‘Grey' Jedi who walk the line between the light and the dark side, and Tatooine and several new planets. Its story was continued in the 2011 online multiplayer role-playing game Star Wars: The Old Republic, so there's plenty of material for Lucasfilm to work with already.

For now though, there's the J.J. Abrams-directed Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which will close out the Skywalker saga on December 20. The next Star Wars movie will come from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, slated for December 2022. In between and around that, we have the first-ever live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian, premiering November 12 on Disney+, and a Rogue One prequel series centred on Diego Luna's Cassian Andor in the works.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Star Wars, Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic, Knights of the Old Republic, KOTOR, Lucasfilm, Disney
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Facebook Removed 3 Billion Fake Accounts Over 6 Months, It Says
Redmi K20 to Include Game Turbo 2.0 and DC Dimming, Xiaomi Reveals Alongside Confirming Other Key Features
Honor Smartphones
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Movie Being Written by Laeta Kalogridis: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Trending on NDTV
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Camera Phones
TRENDING
  1. Tata Sky Cuts Prices of Its HD, SD Set-Top Boxes
  2. WhatsApp Status Updates Could Soon Be Posted as Facebook Stories
  3. Android Pie Update Finally Rolling Out for OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 3
  4. Trump Says 'Dangerous' Huawei Could Be Included in US-China Trade Deal
  5. Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Gaming Smartphone Coming to Flipkart, Teaser Tips
  6. Redmi K20 Teasers Confirm Game Turbo 2.0, DC Dimming, 4,000mAh Battery
  7. Vivo Z5x Set to Launch Today: Watch Live Stream, Expected Specifications
  8. Sound One X80 Wireless Earphones With MicroSD Card Slot Launched in India
  9. Redmi Note 7S vs Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
  10. Xiaomi Says Redmi Note 7S Will Replace Redmi Note 7 in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.