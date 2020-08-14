Technology News
The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special Announced, Sets November Release Date on Disney+ Hotstar

Don’t hold out hope for the original Star Wars Holiday Special to be made available.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 14 August 2020 10:52 IST
Photo Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

Highlights
  • The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special release date is November 17
  • It will draw off the original, terrible Star Wars Holiday Special
  • New special set after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

“Star Wars Holiday Special” is a phrase that will elicit shudders or shrugs from the Star Wars fandom, but it seems that Disney is hoping to pave over those memories. Disney+ has announced The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special, an animated adventure set after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which reunites Rey, Finn, Poe Dameron, Chewbacca, Rose Tico, and the droids as they head to Chewie's home planet of Kashyyyk to celebrate Life Day, described as the galaxy's most cheerful and magical holiday. The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special will release November 17 on Disney+, and Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Released in 1978 following the success of 1977's Star Wars — now known as Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope — the Star Wars Holiday Special was a live-action adventure with the original cast of Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Harrison Ford (Han Solo), Carrie Fisher (Leia Organa), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca), and James Earl Jones (Darth Vader). But it turned out to be so terrible that it was never aired again or released on disc, in the hopes of driving it out of existence. It's curious then that Disney is purposefully acknowledging it, and even releasing the new one on the same date as the original.

There's no word on whether the original Star Wars sequel trilogy actors — including Daisy Ridley (Rey), John Boyega (Finn), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), Joonas Suotamo (Chewie), and Kelly Marie Tran (Rose) — will reprise their roles on the new Star Wars special.

Behind the scenes, Ken Cunningham (Lego Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar) is directing The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special off a script by writer David Shayne (Lego Star Wars: All-Stars). Shayne also serves as a co-executive producer, alongside James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jason Cosler, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert, and Keith Malone as executive producers. The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special is a production of Atomic Cartoons, the Lego Group, and Lucasfilm.

Here's the official description for The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special, from Disney+:

“Directly following the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Rey leaves her friends to prepare for Life Day as she sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?”

The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special is out November 17 on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Further reading: Star Wars, Lego Star Wars Holiday Special, Disney Plus, Disney Plus Hotstar, Disney, Lucasfilm, LEGO Group
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
