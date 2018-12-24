NDTV Gadgets360.com

Star Wars: Episode IX Set ‘Roughly One Year’ After The Last Jedi, Says John Boyega

, 24 December 2018
Star Wars: Episode IX Set 'Roughly One Year' After The Last Jedi, Says John Boyega

Photo Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney

John Boyega as Finn, Gwendoline Christie as Captain Phasma in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Highlights

  • Episode IX set a year after The Last Jedi
  • John Boyega has confirmed the time jump
  • The film is out in December 2019

Star Wars: Episode IX is reportedly set one year after the events of The Last Jedi, according to star John Boyega, which is roughly as much time fans must wait to see the third and final chapter of the sequel trilogy and the last chapter of the Skywalker saga in theatres. The release date for the as-yet untitled Star Wars: Episode IX is December 20, 2019.

A scan of British film magazine Empire's upcoming February 2019 issue contained the new nugget of information, as part of a look at next year's most awaited movies. Star Wars: Episode IX obviously made the cut and though much of the piece features bits we have known for months, the time jump detail is certainly new. It had been hinted at previously, by Boyega himself back in May, but it's a lot more precise this time around.

“John Boyega has confirmed the film takes place roughly one year after the events of The Last Jedi,” Empire's assistant editor Ian Freer writes. Star Wars: Episode IX, which has been in production since the start of August, has been filming under the working title ‘trIXie'. Principal production is expected to conclude in February 2019.

In addition to Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Soutamo, Anthony Daniels, Billie Lourd, Mark Hamill, and Carrie Fisher will reprise their roles in Episode IX. Previously unreleased footage from The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi will be used for Fisher, who died in 2016. Billy Dee Williams returns from the original trilogy as Lando Calrissian, and is joined by newcomers in Keri Russell, Matt Smith, Dominic Monaghan, Naomie Ackie, and Richard E. Grant.

Star Wars: Episode IX is slated to release December 20, 2019 in India and across the world.

Comments

Further reading: Star Wars, Star Wars Episode 9, Star Wars Episode IX, Disney, Lucasfilm

Further reading: Star Wars, Star Wars Episode 9, Star Wars Episode IX, Disney, Lucasfilm
Star Wars: Episode IX Set ‘Roughly One Year’ After The Last Jedi, Says John Boyega
Comment
 
 

