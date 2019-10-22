Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Final Trailer is Both Dark and Inspiring

The final trailer of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is out, and it has some moments that will induce nostalgia, terror, hope, and a wide spectrum of other emotions in fans eagerly waiting for the film. The trailer made its debut earlier today and showcases some fan favourite characters from the original trilogy such as Lando Calrissian and C-3PO, and also features voiceovers from none other Luke Skywalker and Emperor Palpatine. It also offers a glimpse of the highly-anticipated showdown between Rey and Kylo Ren, a conflict that has been at the centre of the whole trilogy.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, as fans already know, is the culmination of the Skywalker saga and has a lot riding on it. The film's final trailer gives us a glimpse of an epic conclusion that will follow not only the lead character Rey's (played by Daisy Ridley) discovery of her true self, but also her friends, Finn ( played by John Boyega) and Poe (portrayed by Oscar Isaac) as they play pivotal roles in a galactic battle. But what truly grabs the attention in the final trailer is the ominous voiceover of Emperor Palpatine aka Darth Sidious.

Yes, the cunning politician-cum-Sith Lord who turned Anakin Skywalker into the menacing Darth Vader is back, in case that unforgettable cackle in the previous trailer had you in doubt. And this time, the scheming Sith Lord has something to gain out of Rey and Kylo Ren's intertwined destiny. There are high-octane action scenes, lightsabre duel between Rey and Kylo Ren, shots of an older-but-still-effervescent Lando Calrissian, and a scene of Darth Vader's mask getting shattered to pieces.

But there are two other moments in the final trailer that stand out. The first one is a tearjerker and involves C-3PO, where it says “taking one last look at my friends”, hinting at a final goodbye. The second one is more of a voiceover, where Luke Skywalker (played by Mark Hamill) assures Rey that the Force will be with her, probably in his Force Ghost form. Unfortunately, we don't get another look at Rey wielding that badass double-bladed red lightsabre that appeared in the previous trailer.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is out December 20 in India and around the world.