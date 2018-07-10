NDTV Gadgets360.com

Star Wars: Episode IX to Bring Back Lando Calrissian: Report

 
, 10 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Star Wars: Episode IX to Bring Back Lando Calrissian: Report

Photo Credit: StarWars.com

Billy Dee Williams at a Star Wars event in London in 2014

Highlights

  • Williams' last appearance was in Return of the Jedi
  • Donald Glover played Lando Calrissian in Han Solo spin-off
  • Episode IX will release December 2019

Billy Dee Williams will return as Lando Calrissian in Star Wars: Episode IX, according to a new report.

Sources have told The Hollywood Reporter that Williams is set to reprise his role as the former smuggler in the next chapter of the sequel trilogy from writer-director J.J. Abrams.

This will be his first appearance as the character since 1983's Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, after first appearing in 1980's Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back. He was an administrator of Cloud City, and later rose to the rank of general in the Rebel Alliance.

Donald Glover (Atlanta) stepped into the role for this year's Star Wars anthology spin-off film Solo: A Star Wars Story, playing a younger version of the character. Glover had met with Williams during production and had received words of advice.

It's possible Abrams decided to bring back Lando to continue the new trilogy's tradition of having one character from the original trilogy. The Force Awakens had an important role for Harrison Ford's Han Solo, The Last Jedi did the same for Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker, and Carrie Fisher's Leia Organa was set for a central presence in Episode IX before her untimely death in December 2016.

Williams has voiced Lando Calrissian in recent years, in films such as the 2014 animated hit The Lego Movie, alongside roles in TV movies and shows such as Lego Star Wars series and Star Wars Rebels, and various video games including 2015's Star Wars Battlefront and its oft-maligned 2017 follow-up Star Wars Battlefront II.

THR reports that talk of Williams joining Star Wars: Episode IX had increased in the past few weeks after he cancelled an appearance at a pop culture convention in the summer. Episode IX is set to begin filming at the end of July.

This is the second piece of casting news in recent days, following the report of Keri Russell (The Americans) in early talks to do an 'action-heavy' role.

Star Wars: Episode IX is slated to release December 20, 2019.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Star Wars, Star Wars Episode IX, Star Wars Episode 9, Lucasfilm, Disney
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Apple, Alphabet Questioned by US Lawmakers on Privacy, Data Practices
macOS High Sierra 10.13.6, watchOS 4.3.2, tvOS 11.4.1, HomePod 11.4.1 Updates Now Available for Download
Samsung Galaxy J8
Star Wars: Episode IX to Bring Back Lando Calrissian: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy J8
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi 4th Mi Anniversary Sale Starts Today: All Deals, Offers Detailed
  2. Nokia X5 Leaked Images Tip Larger Notch, Thicker Bezels Than Nokia X6
  3. Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A to Go on Sale in India Today
  4. Moto E5 Plus Set to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  5. Asus ZenFone 5Z Update Brings Improved Camera, June Security Patch, More
  6. Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy Note 8 Get Home Screen Rotation Feature
  7. Asus ZenFone 5Z vs OnePlus 6: Which One Should You Buy?
  8. Xiaomi's 4th Mi Anniversary Sale Offers, Deals Revealed
  9. Airtel Rs. 499 Plan Now Offers 87.5 Percent More Data to Take on Jio
  10. Microsoft Windows 10 Preview Reveals Edge Browser, Fluent Design Updates
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.