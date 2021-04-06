Technology News
Star Trek: Discovery Season 4, Lower Decks Season 2, Picard Season 2 Trailers Unveiled

Coming to Paramount+, Netflix, and Prime Video in 2021 and 2022.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 6 April 2021 11:44 IST
Star Trek: Discovery Season 4, Lower Decks Season 2, Picard Season 2 Trailers Unveiled

Photo Credit: ViacomCBS

Star Trek: Discovery season 4

  • Star Trek: Lower Decks season 2 begins August 12
  • Discovery season 4 premieres in late 2021 worldwide
  • Star Trek: Picard season 2 due in 2022 on Paramount+

Star Trek for you, Star Trek for me, Star Trek for everyone. On the 25th anniversary celebration of Star Trek: First Contact, Paramount+ — the new streaming home of all things Star Trek in the US, rebranded from CBS All Access — unveiled new trailers for Star Trek: Discovery season 4, Star Trek: Picard season 2 with John de Lancie returning as Q, and the adult animated Star Trek: Lower Decks season 2. We even have a release date for Star Trek: Lower Decks season 2 (August 12). Star Trek: Discovery season 4 premieres in late 2021, while Star Trek: Picard season 2 will follow in 2022. In India, Discovery is available on Netflix, while Picard and Lower Decks are on Amazon Prime Video.

Star Trek: Discovery season 4 trailer

“We're all living in uncertainty,” Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) says at the start of the first Star Trek: Discovery season 4 trailer. “Even for a crew as familiar with it as this one, the stress is taking its toll. But we are not in this alone. None of us are.” We get a look at the new futuristic suits that Discovery's crew members will don in season 4, before Paul Staments (Anthony Rapp) gets into the season 4 plot. “Five light years across. That's the size of the gravitational anomaly.” Discovery is expectedly caught in it, and with help from Vulcans — who note that the anomaly affects everyone equally — Captain Burnham says that they must endure it, together.

Star Trek: Picard season 2 trailer

The minute-long Star Trek: Picard season 2 trailer doesn't have any footage to show per se. It relies largely on a Picard (Patrick Stewart) voiceover: “The true final frontier is time. Time can turn even our most impulsive, our most ill-considered actions into history. What we do in a crisis often weighs upon us less heavily than what we wish we had done. What could have been. Time offers so many opportunities but never second chances.” Meanwhile, we see a painting and model of his spaceship, his Federation badge, the book “Paradise Lost”, before ending on the queen of hearts card that breaks into a million tiny little pieces, leaving behind only the letter Q (de Lancie) who says with a menacing laugh: “The trial never ends.”

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 2 trailer

That leaves the 30-second Star Trek: Lower Decks season 2 teaser which is quite action-packed, featuring giant white apes and a bunch of enormous snakes. As the season 2 teaser trailer takes a breather, D'Vana Tendi (voiced by Noël Wells) says to Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome) and Sam Rutherford (Eugene Cordero): “Only thing missing is Boimler. He's gotta be having the time of his life.” Cut to: rules-loving stickler Boimler (Jack Quaid) stuck working for a Federation captain whom he can't even understand.

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 2 premieres August 12 on Paramount+. Discovery season 4 follows in late 2021, with Star Trek: Picard season 2 due in 2022. Release dates for Netflix and Prime Video in India are not available as yet.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Further reading: Star Trek, Star Trek Discovery, Star Trek Discovery season 4, Star Trek Picard, Star Trek Picard season 2, Star Trek Lower Decks, Star Trek Lower Decks season 2, Paramount Plus, ViacomCBS
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
OnePlus Pay May Launch in India Soon, Trademark Filing Suggests
Google Doodle Urges People to ‘Wear Mask’ as Prevention Against COVID-19

