Technology News
loading

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Announced, With Spock, Pike, and Number One

A second Star Trek: Discovery spin-off set aboard the USS Enterprise.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 18 May 2020 11:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Announced, With Spock, Pike, and Number One

Photo Credit: Michael Gibson/CBS

Spock, Number One, and Pike in Star Trek: Discovery season 2

Highlights
  • Star Trek: Strange New Worlds to air on CBS All Access in the US
  • International partners for Strange New Worlds not announced yet
  • No idea on when filming will begin on new Star Trek spin-off

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will be a fresh addition to the franchise. CBS All Access has announced a fifth new series called Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which will star Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The trio originally appeared in said roles on Star Trek: Discovery season 2. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will be set aboard the famed USS Enterprise a decade before Captain Kirk's time — a similar starting point as Star Trek: Discovery — and follow the aforementioned three in Spock, Pike, and Number One as “they explore new worlds around the galaxy.”

“This is a dream come true, literally,” Star Trek: Strange New Worlds co-creator and executive producer Akiva Goldsman said in a prepared statement. “I have imagined myself on the bridge of the Enterprise since the early 1970s. I'm honoured to be a part of this continuing journey along with [fellow executive producers] Alex [Kurtzman], Henry [Alonso Myers], and the fine folks at CBS.”

“We're going to try to harken back to some classical Trek values, to be optimistic, and to be more episodic,” Goldsman told Variety. “Obviously, we will take advantage of the serialised nature of character and story building. But I think our plots will be more closed-ended than you've seen in either [Star Trek:] Discovery or [Star Trek:] Picard.”

Goldsman is also the writer on the first episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, off a story by Jenny Lumet, Kurtzman, and himself. Lumet, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth also serve as executive producers on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds in addition to Goldsman, Kurtzman, and Alonso Myers. Aaron Baiers, Akela Cooper, and Davy Perez will serve as co-executive producers. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is a production of CBS Television Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment.

“When we said we heard the fans' outpouring of love for Pike, Number One and Spock when they boarded Star Trek: Discovery last season, we meant it,” Kurtzman said in a prepared statement. “These iconic characters have a deep history in Star Trek canon, yet so much of their stories has yet to be told. With Akiva and Henry at the helm, the Enterprise, its crew and its fans are in for an extraordinary journey to new frontiers in the Star Trek universe.”

CBS All Access' executive VP and programming head, Julie McNamara, added: “Fans fell in love with Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck's portrayals of these iconic characters when they were first introduced on Star Trek: Discovery last season. This new series will be a perfect complement to the franchise, bringing a whole new perspective and series of adventures to Star Trek.”

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds joins an ever-growing list of Trek series on CBS All Access, alongside the aforementioned Star Trek: Discovery, which kicked things off in September 2017, followed by Star Trek: Picard in January 2020. Beyond that, we've the animated series, Star Trek: Lower Decks, from Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty), and the Michelle Yeoh-led spin-off series from Star Trek: Discovery writing duo Bo Yeon Kim and Erika Lippoldt. And if we're counting Trek for kids, there's an animated series in the works at Nickelodeon as well.

There's no word on a filming start date, let alone a release date, on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. There's also no word on the international platforms for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. (CBS All Access is only available in the US, Australia, and Canada). Previous Trek shows are split between Netflix (Discovery) and Amazon Prime Video (Picard) in India.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Star Trek, Star Trek Strange New Worlds, Spock, Star Trek Discovery, CBS All Access
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
SoftBank Proposes Three New Board Members as Alibaba's Jack Ma Resigns
Apple Reopening 25 More US Stores, Will Soon Top 100 Worldwide

Related Stories

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Announced, With Spock, Pike, and Number One
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. E-Commerce Companies May Resume Full Services From Today
  2. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max First Impressions
  3. Realme Narzo 10 Review
  4. OnePlus 8 Will Go on Sale Today at 2pm on Amazon
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Oppo A31 (2020) 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant Goes on Sale in India
  7. The Best Movies on Netflix in India
  8. Amazon Hit From All Sides as Crisis Highlights Growing Power
  9. Realme TV, Realme Watch Set to Launch in India on May 25
  10. OnePlus Reveals India Sale Date, Offers for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro
#Latest Stories
  1. US Successfully Launches Unmanned Reusable Drone for Space Experiments
  2. Nokia 6.3 Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 730 SoC, 24-Megapixel Main Shooter
  3. Apple Reopening 25 More US Stores, Will Soon Top 100 Worldwide
  4. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Announced, With Spock, Pike, and Number One
  5. SoftBank Proposes Three New Board Members as Alibaba's Jack Ma Resigns
  6. Realme Narzo 10 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme Site: Price in India, Offers
  7. Huawei P40 Lite 5G With Kirin 820 SoC, 64-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. OnePlus 8 Special Sale Starts Today at 2pm on Amazon
  9. Jio to Get Rs. 6,598 Crores Investment From General Atlantic
  10. E-Commerce Companies May Resume Full Services From Today
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com