Technology News
loading

Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek Will Be Like ‘Pulp Fiction in Space’

He also loves the work of Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto.

By | Updated: 18 July 2019 10:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek Will Be Like ‘Pulp Fiction in Space’

Photo Credit: Heather Ikei/AMPAS

Quentin Tarantino at the 2013 Oscars

Highlights
  • Tarantino thinks the script has a “Pulp Fiction-y aspect” to it
  • The Revenant’s Mark L. Smith worked on his Star Trek idea
  • Tarantino loves Trek more than Star Wars because of William Shatner

Just a day on from musing whether Star Trek might be his last movie, Quentin Tarantino has more to say on the matter. In a new interview, the director said that his version of Star Trek — which has a script in place from The Revenant scribe Mark L. Smith — will be like “Pulp Fiction in space”, contrary to the claims made by Simon Pegg. Tarantino also remarked why he loves Star Trek more than Star Wars, and heaped praise on actors Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto, who play James T. Kirk and Spock on the big-screen reboot version of the Star Trek franchise.

“I will say one thing about Star Trek that I've been waiting for someone to bring up,” Tarantino told Deadline. “I don't know if I'll do it or not. I've got to figure it out, but Mark wrote a really cool script. I like it a lot. There's some things I need to work on but I really, really liked it. I get annoyed at Simon Pegg. He doesn't know anything about what's going on and he keeps making all these comments as if he knows about stuff.

“One of the comments he said, he's like, ‘Well, look, it's not going to be Pulp Fiction in space.' Yes, it is!,” Tarantino added with a laugh. “If I do it, that's exactly what it'll be. It'll be Pulp Fiction in space. That Pulp Fiction-y aspect, when I read the script, I felt, I have never read a science fiction movie that has this s--t in it, ever. There's no science fiction movie that has this in it. And they said, I know, that's why we want to make it. It's, at the very least, unique in that regard.”

Tarantino said that the reason he fell in love with Star Trek was because of William Shatner's performance in the original series: “I love his performance as James T. Kirk. That is my connection. That is my umbilical cord. It's why I like Star Trek more than Star Wars, because William Shatner's not in Star Wars. I think it's one of the greatest performances in the history of episodic television, of a series lead.”

“That's why I actually really was so taken with J.J. Abrams' first reboot and how fantastic I thought Chris Pine channeled William Shatner,” Tarantino added. “He didn't go a serious actor-y way. He said, ‘Well no, I'm going to do my own thing.' He's playing the William Shatner version of Kirk and he's doing a fantastic job at it. I mean perfect, frankly. And [Zachary] Quinto is perfect as Spock. Those two guys, they f---ing got it.”

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Star Trek, Quentin Tarantino, Pulp Fiction, Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Paramount Pictures
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Netflix Launching Cheaper Mobile-Only Plan in India
Honor Smartphones
Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek Will Be Like ‘Pulp Fiction in Space’
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Viral Sensation FaceApp Seems to Be Now Blocking Users From India
  2. Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones With 8 Hours of Battery Life Launched
  3. Realme X Hate-to-Wait Sale to Be Held in India Today at 8pm
  4. Mi A3 Debuts With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 665 SoC
  5. Redmi K20 vs Redmi K20 Pro: What’s Different?
  6. Android, iOS Are Getting New Emojis Later This Year
  7. Samsung to Reportedly Introduce One UI 2.0 With Android Q
  8. PSA: You Might Want to Read FaceApp’s Legal Terms Before Using It
  9. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Debut in India
  10. Suits Season 9 to Premiere Today on Colors Infinity in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek Will Be Like ‘Pulp Fiction in Space’
  2. Elon Musk’s Neuralink Unveils Brain-Reading Threads, Seeks Human Trials in 2020
  3. Redmi 7A Foggy Gold Colour Variant Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Netflix Launching Cheaper Mobile-Only Plan in India
  5. Realme X Hate-to-Wait Sale Today on Flipkart, Realme Online Store at 8pm: Price, Specifications
  6. Suits Season 9 to Premiere Today on Colors Infinity in India
  7. Redmi 7A to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Mi.com: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers
  8. FaceApp, the Viral Photo Editing App, Seems to Be Blocking Users From India
  9. FaceApp Old-Age Filter App Goes Viral but You Might Want to Read Its Legal Terms Before Using
  10. Samsung to Introduce One UI 2.0 With Android Q, Galaxy S11 to Come With One UI 2.1: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.