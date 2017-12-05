Quentin Tarantino Might Direct a Star Trek Movie

Quentin Tarantino – the influential Oscar-winning director behind films such as Pulp Fiction and Django Unchained – might try his hand at Star Trek, according to a new report.

Deadline has learned from its sources that Tarantino has come up with "a great idea" that he has already discussed with Trek alum and Star Wars director J.J. Abrams. Tarantino will likely direct the film if all goes well, with Abrams attached as producer.

It's still in the very early stages right now, with the current plan being creating a writer's room of screenwriters who will take Tarantino's idea and convert it into a script. That's usually not how Tarantino works, since he writes most of his films.

But that makes sense given both Tarantino and Abrams are heavily involved in their next directing venture out in 2019. The former is making a movie set in 1969 Los Angeles around the time of Charles Manson murders, while the latter is busy with Star Wars: Episode IX.

If the Tarantino Trek film does happen, it'll be an interesting move for the 54-year-old, who has generally stayed away from franchise names, focusing on his own non-linear stuff filled with expletives and violence. He will naturally have to tone that down with Star Trek, since most tentpole fixtures try to stay away from the R rating (A certification in India).

It would also be great for Paramount, the studio behind Trek, which could benefit from the well-honed vision of someone like Tarantino. We know a fourth movie in the Abrams-started reboot trilogy has been in the works, with Chris Hemsworth attached along with the rest of the existing cast, but we don't know if Tarantino is building on that, or has a completely new idea.