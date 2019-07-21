We have a new trailer for Star Trek: Picard. At San Diego Comic-Con 2019, CBS All Access also unveiled new cast details for Sir Patrick Stewart's return as Jean-Luc Picard 18 years after his last appearance in the 2002 film Star Trek: Nemesis, nearly as much time as Stewart's character has been off-screen. Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan, Jonathan Del Arco, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis will reprise their respective roles of Commander Data, Seven of Nine, Hugh, Commander William T. Riker, and Counselor Deanna Troi. The new trailer shows why Picard returns, because of a woman who is “in serious danger”.

In addition to Stewart and the returning Star Trek stars, Picard also stars the likes of Alison Pill (The Newsroom), Harry Treadaway (Penny Dreadful), Isa Briones (American Crime Story: Versace), Santiago Cabrera (Salvation), Evan Evagora, and Michelle Hurd (Blindspot) as new characters. The 10-episode first season of Star Trek: Picard will release in India on Amazon Prime Video, which announced a global deal with CBS back in May.

Novelist Michael Chabon serves as the showrunner, and executive producer alongside Stewart, Star Trek TV chief Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, James Duff, Heather Kadin, Trek creator Gene Roddenberry's son Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth. The series was said to be using a large creative team in lieu of a single showrunner earlier, until Chabon was named to that position in June.

Just like the ongoing series Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard will be set in the main continuity as Star Trek: The Original Series, and Star Trek: The Next Generation — where Stewart first appeared as Picard — which is separate from the timeline created by J.J. Abrams with his 2009 film reboot.

In the beginning of this year, Stewart said that the plan for Picard is to continue for multiple seasons, and that they have already planned plotlines for three years “possibly”.

Star Trek: Picard will premiere in early 2020 on Amazon Prime Video in India, slightly later than it was supposed to.