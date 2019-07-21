Technology News
loading

Star Trek: Picard Trailer Unveiled, Release Date Pushed at San Diego Comic-Con 2019

Brent Spiner, Jonathan Frakes, and other Trek veterans also return.

By | Updated: 21 July 2019 02:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Star Trek: Picard Trailer Unveiled, Release Date Pushed at San Diego Comic-Con 2019

Photo Credit: StarTrek.com

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard in the new Star Trek: Picard trailer

Highlights
  • Star Trek: Picard release date is early 2020 in India
  • New trailer gives us an idea of what the show will look like
  • Sir Patrick Stewart is back as Jean-Luc Picard in the lead

We have a new trailer for Star Trek: Picard. At San Diego Comic-Con 2019, CBS All Access also unveiled new cast details for Sir Patrick Stewart's return as Jean-Luc Picard 18 years after his last appearance in the 2002 film Star Trek: Nemesis, nearly as much time as Stewart's character has been off-screen. Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan, Jonathan Del Arco, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis will reprise their respective roles of Commander Data, Seven of Nine, Hugh, Commander William T. Riker, and Counselor Deanna Troi. The new trailer shows why Picard returns, because of a woman who is “in serious danger”.

In addition to Stewart and the returning Star Trek stars, Picard also stars the likes of Alison Pill (The Newsroom), Harry Treadaway (Penny Dreadful), Isa Briones (American Crime Story: Versace), Santiago Cabrera (Salvation), Evan Evagora, and Michelle Hurd (Blindspot) as new characters. The 10-episode first season of Star Trek: Picard will release in India on Amazon Prime Video, which announced a global deal with CBS back in May.

Novelist Michael Chabon serves as the showrunner, and executive producer alongside Stewart, Star Trek TV chief Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, James Duff, Heather Kadin, Trek creator Gene Roddenberry's son Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth. The series was said to be using a large creative team in lieu of a single showrunner earlier, until Chabon was named to that position in June.

Just like the ongoing series Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard will be set in the main continuity as Star Trek: The Original Series, and Star Trek: The Next Generation — where Stewart first appeared as Picard — which is separate from the timeline created by J.J. Abrams with his 2009 film reboot.

In the beginning of this year, Stewart said that the plan for Picard is to continue for multiple seasons, and that they have already planned plotlines for three years “possibly”.

Star Trek: Picard will premiere in early 2020 on Amazon Prime Video in India, slightly later than it was supposed to.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Star Trek, Star Trek Picard, Patrick Stewart, CBS, CBS All Access, Amazon Prime Video
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Star Trek: Lower Decks Cast, First Look Unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con 2019
New Westworld Season 3 Trailer Barges Into the Human World — San Diego Comic-Con 2019
Honor Smartphones
Star Trek: Picard Trailer Unveiled, Release Date Pushed at San Diego Comic-Con 2019
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Redmi K20 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
  2. Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro ‘Will Not Have Ad-Supported Monetisation’
  3. No Blanket Ban on Cryptocurrencies in India, Government Says
  4. The Lion King Out Now in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
  5. Typewriter Review: Is Sujoy Ghosh’s Netflix Horror Series India’s Stranger Things?
  6. Oppo K3 With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 710 Debuts in India
  7. Baby’s First Smart Diaper: Pampers Takes ‘Wearables’ to a Whole New Level
  8. Vivo S Series India Launch Soon, Vivo S1 Expected
  9. Anker Soundcore Liberty Lite Truly Wireless Earphones Review
  10. Apollo 11 Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Complains About Current US Lunar Ability
#Latest Stories
  1. New Westworld Season 3 Trailer Barges Into the Human World — San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  2. Star Trek: Picard Trailer Unveiled, Release Date Pushed at San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  3. Star Trek: Lower Decks Cast, First Look Unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  4. Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Casts David Ajala, 6 New Short Treks Announced — San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  5. Watchmen Trailer: HBO Releases Look at DC Superhero Series at San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  6. TikTok Testing Instagram-Inspired Features: Report
  7. Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 India Launch Soon, Amazon Teaser Reveals
  8. No Blanket Ban on Cryptocurrencies in India, Government Says
  9. Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro ‘Will Not Have Ad-Supported Monetisation,’ Says Xiaomi: What It Actually Means
  10. Twitter to Soon Offer More Context on Why Certain Tweets Are Unavailable
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.