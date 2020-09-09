Technology News
Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Trailer Finds the Discovery Crew in a Far-Off Federation-Less Future

Welcome to the 32nd century.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 9 September 2020 13:07 IST
Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Trailer Finds the Discovery Crew in a Far-Off Federation-Less Future

Photo Credit: James Dimmock/CBS

Star Trek: Discovery season 3

  • Star Trek: Discovery season 3 begins October 16 on Netflix
  • New trailer reveals what caused the end of the Federation
  • A total of 13 episodes in Star Trek: Discovery season 3

Star Trek: Discovery season 3 trailer has beamed up. CBS All Access has unveiled a new and final trailer for the third season of Star Trek: Discovery that finds the Discovery crew nearly a thousand years into the future in 3188 AD. In the two-minute Star Trek: Discovery season 3 trailer, Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and Co. grapple with the new reality they are thrust in, and try to live by the values of the Federation. And oh, there's a new love interest for one of them too.

After crashlanding on a seemingly deserted planet, Burnham asks the Discovery computer if there's life, and screams in joy when it replies in the affirmative. Soon after in the Star Trek: Discovery season 3 trailer, Saru (Doug Jones) notes that they “are completely disconnected, but they are also together,” reiterating the found family messaging of Star Trek series.

After learning that that they aren't from his time, the new Discovery cast addition Cleveland “Book” Booker (David Ajala) explains that the Federation collapsed after a catastrophic event known as “the Burn”, when the galaxy took a “hard left”. Whatever that's supposed to mean. Elsewhere, Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) is not pulling any punches — literally.

Towards the end of the trailer, Burnham delivers a rousing speech: “The Federation gave us the resources and the mandate to solve the biggest most troublesome problems in the galaxy, and I may question, and I may fear because the problems often seem insurmountable, but haven't we always risen to meet them?

Michelle Paradise joins co-creator and Trek TV chief Alex Kurtzman as co-showrunner on Star Trek: Discovery season 3. Discovery has been central to Trek's small-screen expansion, which now includes the Patrick Stewart-led Star Trek: Picard (available on Amazon Prime Video) and the animated Star Trek: Lower Decks (not available internationally).

Three more are in the works: a Yeoh-led Star Trek: Section 31, Pike, Spock, and Number One from Discovery season 2 in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and Star Trek: Prodigy aimed at younger audiences.

Star Trek: Discovery season 3 premieres October 15 on CBS All Access in the US and CTV Sci-Fi Channel and Crave in Canada, and is expected to roll out October 16 on Netflix in India and elsewhere.

Further reading: Star Trek, Star Trek Discovery, Star Trek Discovery season 3, CBS, CBS All Access, Netflix
Akhil Arora
Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Trailer Finds the Discovery Crew in a Far-Off Federation-Less Future
