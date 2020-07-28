Technology News
Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Release Date Set for October

On CBS All Access in the US, Crave in Canada, and Netflix in India and elsewhere.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 28 July 2020 12:28 IST
Photo Credit: Lilja Jónsdóttir/CBS

Sonequa Martin-Green in Star Trek: Discovery season 3

Highlights
  • Discovery season 3 begins October 15 on CBS All Access
  • In India, Discovery season 3 starts October 16 on Netflix
  • David Ajala, Adil Hussain new to Discovery season 3 cast

Star Trek: Discovery season 3 begins October 15 on CBS All Access in the US, CBS has announced with a short video featuring series lead Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green). Netflix — which has the global rights except the US and Canada, where it's on Crave — has yet to announce a release date for Star Trek: Discovery season 3, but given the fact that it has aired all past episodes the next day after the US, expect it to start October 16 in India and across the world. Discovery will return after an 18-month break, as against the 14-month gap between seasons 1 and 2.

In addition to Martin-Green, returning cast members on Star Trek: Discovery season 3 include Doug Jones as Saru, Anthony Rapp as Paul Stamets, Mary Wiseman as Sylvia Tilly, and Wilson Cruz as Hugh Culber. As was announced last July, David Ajala (Supergirl) joins the Star Trek: Discovery season 3 cast as Cleveland “Book” Booker. Guest stars include Adil Hussain (Life of Pi) as a Federation rep, Michelle Yeoh as Philippa Georgiou, and Tig Notaro as Jet Reno.

Star Trek: Discovery season 3 trailer

[Spoiler alert] At the end of season 2, the Discovery crew followed Burnham through a wormhole and ended up over 900 years into the future, where the Federation is a shadow of its former self. This also frees Star Trek: Discovery from the continuity it had placed itself in, giving the show what Martin-Green has described as a “blank slate”. The Star Trek series also has a new co-showrunner on season 3 in Michelle Paradise alongside co-creator Alex Kurtzman, who oversees everything Trek TV at CBS Studios.

Under Kurtzman, Star Trek has grown massively since the revival began with Discovery in 2017. We've got a second series Star Trek: Picard with Patrick Stewart reprising his role; two Discovery spin-offs in Star Trek: Section 31 with Yeoh's Philippa Georgiou and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds with Pike, Spock, and Number One from Discovery season 2; and two animated series in Star Trek: Lower Decks — premiering August in the US — from a Rick and Morty alum, and Star Trek: Prodigy aimed at younger audiences.

Here's the official synopsis for Star Trek: Discovery season 3, from CBS:

“After following Commander Burnham into the wormhole in the second season finale, season three of Star Trek: Discovery finds the U.S.S. Discovery crew landing into an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.”

Star Trek: Discovery season 3 premieres October 15 on CBS All Access, and October 16 on Netflix.

Comments

Further reading: Star Trek, Star Trek Discovery, Star Trek Discovery season 3, CBS All Access, Netflix, CBS
