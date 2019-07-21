Technology News
loading

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Casts David Ajala, 6 New Short Treks Announced — San Diego Comic-Con 2019

Spock, Pike, and Number One to be part of Short Treks.

By | Updated: 21 July 2019 01:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Casts David Ajala, 6 New Short Treks Announced — San Diego Comic-Con 2019

Photo Credit: StarTrek.com

David Ajala, Sonequa Martin-Green in Star Trek: Discovery season 3

Highlights
  • Discovery season 3 began filming in Iceland this month
  • Ajala plays new character Cleveland “Book” Booker
  • One Short Treks episode to be teaser for Star Trek: Picard

At San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Star Trek TV chief Alex Kurtzman announced that David Ajala (Supergirl, Nightflyers) was a new cast addition to Star Trek: Discovery season 3 as Cleveland “Book” Booker. Additionally, there will be six new episodes in the short-form series Star Trek: Short Treks, some of which will feature Spock (Ethan Peck), Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn). Two Short Treks episodes will be animated, and one will serve as the teaser for the upcoming Star Trek: Picard, which brings back Sir Patrick Stewart as the title character.

In its Comic-Con announcement, CBS All Access described Book (Ajala) as “smart and capable, [who] has natural charisma and a devil-may-care attitude that tends to get him into trouble as often as it gets him out.” To accompany his casting, CBS All Access released several new photos from Star Trek: Discovery season 3, featuring Ajala and Sonequa Martin-Green's characters. No release date or teaser trailer was unveiled for Star Trek: Discovery season 3, which began production only earlier this month in Iceland.

Season 3 will be set 1,000 years into the future, Kurtzman revealed at the Comic-Con panel. “There will be things you recognise,” he added. “Things you don't recognise. Part of the fun of it is we get to honour canon, but shake it up a bit. […] I want to assure you all that it's still Star Trek. It will always be Star Trek the way Roddenberry wanted it.”

“We go to the deepest level in season 3 because we're in this new place all together,” said Martin-Green, who plays the lead character Michael Burnham. “We have to figure out where we are and who we are. [...] There's this sense of brewing fire, passion, and heart. We're really excited about the next stage and the path that we're foraging. [...] In addition to the cinematic part, there's also this magic of being connected to canon like we've never been before.”

As for Star Trek: Short Treks, Spock, Pike, and Number One will be part of some episodes since they couldn't be taken to the future (of season 3) for canon reasons. Kurtzman toyed with the Comic-Con crowd and asked if they should get their own spin-off show. As the crowd (naturally) cheered loudly, Kurtzman replied: “Okay, we'll think about it.”

Three new Short Treks will be set on the USS Enterprise. The titles for all six Star Trek: Short Treks are “Ask Not,” “Q&A,” “The Trouble with Edward,” “The Girl Who Made the Stars,” “Ephaim and Dot,” and “Children of Mars.”

It's unclear if CBS All Access and Netflix will handle Short Treks distribution better than they did last time around, when all four episodes were abruptly dumped in the “Trailers & More” section of Star Trek: Discovery on Netflix on the same day as season 2 premiere.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Star Trek, Star Trek Discovery, Star Trek Discovery season 3, CBS, CBS All Access, Star Trek Short Treks, Short Treks, Spock, Alex Kurtzman, Comic Con, Comic Con 2019, SDCC, SDCC 2019, Netflix
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Watchmen Trailer: HBO Releases Look at DC Superhero Series at San Diego Comic-Con 2019
Honor Smartphones
Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Casts David Ajala, 6 New Short Treks Announced — San Diego Comic-Con 2019
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro ‘Will Not Have Ad-Supported Monetisation’
  2. Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Redmi K20 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
  3. The Lion King Out Now in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
  4. Baby’s First Smart Diaper: Pampers Takes ‘Wearables’ to a Whole New Level
  5. No Blanket Ban on Cryptocurrencies in India, Government Says
  6. Oppo K3 With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 710 Debuts in India
  7. Vivo S Series India Launch Soon, Vivo S1 Expected
  8. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 7,999
  9. Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Two More Join The Lion King Hindi Dub Cast
  10. Android to Get Better Truly Wireless Headphones Support This Year
#Latest Stories
  1. Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Casts David Ajala, 6 New Short Treks Announced — San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  2. Watchmen Trailer: HBO Releases Look at DC Superhero Series at San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  3. TikTok Testing Instagram-Inspired Features: Report
  4. Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 India Launch Soon, Amazon Teaser Reveals
  5. No Blanket Ban on Cryptocurrencies in India, Government Says
  6. Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro ‘Will Not Have Ad-Supported Monetisation,’ Says Xiaomi: What It Actually Means
  7. Twitter to Soon Offer More Context on Why Certain Tweets Are Unavailable
  8. Android to Get Better Truly Wireless Headphones Support This Year
  9. Motorola One Action Spotted on Android Enterprise Directory Ahead of Launch, Specifications Confirmed
  10. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 7,999
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.