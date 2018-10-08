Soon after its New York Comic-Con panel, CBS released a new trailer for Star Trek: Discovery season 2 – the show will return January 18, 2019 on Netflix in India and most parts of the world – giving us our first peek at Ethan Peck’s young Spock, who is sporting a beard, amidst an action-packed look at the upcoming season.

The trailer opens with USS Discovery’s new captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) delivering a motivational speech, followed by Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) talking about seven signals that “appeared across the galaxy”, with Pike telling her that they have to find out “the source and intent of those signals”.

Burnham’s mother shows up and says Spock needs their help, mentioning a “red angel” he saw in his vision. The new Discovery season 2 trailer also includes a glimpse at the mirror-universe version of Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh), who will spend some time aboard the Discovery as well. There are shots elsewhere of Klingons, Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp) pulling something out of Sylvia Tilly (Mary Wiseman), and Burnham calling Saru (Doug Jones) her family.

A Spock voiceover then wraps up the trailer: “As a child, I had the same vision again and again. Now I understand its meaning. And where it must lead.”

Discovery aired the first of its four mini-episodes, Short Treks, last week called “Runaway”, focusing on Tilly. Three more will release in the coming months to the run-up of the new season’s release: “Calypso” on November 8; “The Brightest Star” on December 7 about a young Saru; and “The Escape Artist” on January 4, 2019 where Harry Mudd (Rainn Wilson) pulls another con.

Star Trek: Discovery season 2 premieres January 18, 2019 on Netflix in India.