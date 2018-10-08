NDTV Gadgets360.com

Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 Release Date Announced in New Trailer

, 08 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 Release Date Announced in New Trailer

Photo Credit: Jan Thijs/CBS

Sonequa Martin-Green as Michael Burnham in Star Trek: Discovery season 2

Highlights

  • Star Trek: Discovery season 2 returns January 2019
  • Ethan Peck's new, young Spock appears in new trailer
  • First of four mini-episodes released last week

Soon after its New York Comic-Con panel, CBS released a new trailer for Star Trek: Discovery season 2 – the show will return January 18, 2019 on Netflix in India and most parts of the world – giving us our first peek at Ethan Peck’s young Spock, who is sporting a beard, amidst an action-packed look at the upcoming season.

The trailer opens with USS Discovery’s new captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) delivering a motivational speech, followed by Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) talking about seven signals that “appeared across the galaxy”, with Pike telling her that they have to find out “the source and intent of those signals”.

 

Burnham’s mother shows up and says Spock needs their help, mentioning a “red angel” he saw in his vision. The new Discovery season 2 trailer also includes a glimpse at the mirror-universe version of Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh), who will spend some time aboard the Discovery as well. There are shots elsewhere of Klingons, Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp) pulling something out of Sylvia Tilly (Mary Wiseman), and Burnham calling Saru (Doug Jones) her family.

A Spock voiceover then wraps up the trailer: “As a child, I had the same vision again and again. Now I understand its meaning. And where it must lead.”

Patrick Stewart to Return as Captain Picard in New Star Trek Series

Discovery aired the first of its four mini-episodes, Short Treks, last week called “Runaway”, focusing on Tilly. Three more will release in the coming months to the run-up of the new season’s release: “Calypso” on November 8; “The Brightest Star” on December 7 about a young Saru; and “The Escape Artist” on January 4, 2019 where Harry Mudd (Rainn Wilson) pulls another con.

Star Trek: Discovery season 2 premieres January 18, 2019 on Netflix in India.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Star Trek, Star Trek Discovery, CBS, CBS All Access, Netflix
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, Samsung Galaxy S8 Discounts, and More Offers Revealed
Google CEO Sundar Pichai Said to Visit Pentagon, Seeking to Smooth Tensions Over Drone AI
Billion Capture Plus
Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 Release Date Announced in New Trailer
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

iPhone XS
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6T Renders Leaked Again, Cases Up for Pre-Order Already
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Offers and Discounts Previewed
  3. Moto G7 Leaked Renders, Video Show Waterdrop Display Notch and Camera Bump
  4. Flipkart to Start Offering Customised Insurance for Mobiles
  5. Flipkart Sale to Offer Discounts on Nokia 5.1 Plus, 6.1 Plus, and Others
  6. Motorola One Power's Next Sale Date in India Is October 11
  7. Realme 2 Pro Review
  8. Galaxy A7 (2018) Is Samsung's First Phone With a Triple Rear Camera Setup
  9. Google Pixel 3 Price, Specifications, New Colour Variant Leaked
  10. Microsoft Pauses Rollout of Windows 10 October 2018 Update After Issues
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.